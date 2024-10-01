Magic Mod’s Rock n Roll magic show

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 16:04 • 1 minute read

Making magic cool again, The Magic Mod. Credit: The Magic Mod.

Rock n’ Roll’s favourite magician, The Magic Mod, has performed for Paul Weller, Liam Gallagher, Ronnie Wood, and more, and now he’s on stage in the Costa del Sol.

As part of his ‘The Road to the Limelight’ tour, The Magic Mod is spending four nights on the Costa del Sol, leaving mouths awed and bellies chuckling. He will be playing at Minnelli’s in Benalmadena, Doyle’s in Torremolinos, Jolly Jack’s in Fuengirola, and Cazbah in La Cala.

Ben Taylor, member of The Magic Circle, also known as The Magic Mod, describes his act as Paul Weller, Tommy Cooper, Liam Gallagher, and Paul Daniels all blended together. His groundbreaking laugh-a-minute act has played support to Paul Weller, The Libertines, Pete Doherty, and the Brian Jonestown massacre, as well as entertaining Rock ’n’ Roll icons such as Liam Gallagher and Bez.

This will be his second time round on the Costa del Sol after packing out Jolly Jacks in Fuengirola earlier this year. He may have filled out some of the biggest venues in the UK, but he told the Euro Weekly News recently that he prefers the intimacy of a 50-person venue, such as where he is playing on this tour.

Tickets are now on sale and selling like hot cakes from the venues: €25 on the door, €20 in advance. The Magic Mod plays: