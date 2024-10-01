By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 0:34 • 1 minute read

'Street Kid' Nico Gaffie Gears Up for Bare Knuckle Brawl of His Life Credit: Nico Gaffie, Facebook.

Hold onto your hats, lads and lasses – Marbella’s very own Nico Gaffie is gearing up to step into the ring for what could be the fight of his life on October 12, and it’s set to be a two-man bare-knuckle war. The Marbella scrapper isn’t just facing any fight – he’s going all out in a brutal brawl that promises to be one for the ages.

Gaffie, is no stranger to tough bouts, and he will be battling it out to the bloody end at the Marbella Arena. But here’s the thing: he’s fighting in a weight class above his usual one.

As reported by ACS, The 28-year-old fighter is ready to give it his all in what could be a career-defining moment. “I’m all in – hungry, ambitious, and putting everything on the line for this fight,” Gaffie declared.

Nico Gaffie’s no stranger to the ring, with 60 fights already under his belt and only eight defeats to his name. Right now, he’s coming in all guns blazing. He’s on an unstoppable run with 10 straight wins, five of them total knockouts.

But the stakes? Higher than ever. He’s got everything to lose but even more to gain, and he’s fully aware that one punch could change everything.

But it’s not just about the fight; it’s about where Gaffie comes from. This scrappy underdog has had to fight tooth and nail for every inch of success.

And if the prestige of the event wasn’t enough, it’s got the backing of none other than MMA icon Conor McGregor. It’s one of the biggest events on the Bare Knuckle Boxing calendar, and Nico Gaffie is the only fighter representing Marbella. He means business. He wants to make everyone in his hometown and all across the Costa del Sol proud.

Training day in and day out with Fran Palenzuela and Rubén Lee at Real Club de Pádel, Gaffie is putting everything on the line – with a bit of help from his manager, Charlie Vivas, and his sponsors.

So, will Gaffie rise to the challenge?

Get your tickets and brace yourselves for an absolute war in the ring.