Mile and March, Boliches

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

Councillors and organisers outside the Cudeca shop in Fuengirola. Credit: Ayuntamiento Fuegirola.

The Mile and March Pedro Cuevas event, in aid of the palliative care charity Cudeca, is taking place for the seventh year from 7pm on Friday, October 4 starting out from Plaza Pedro Cuevas in Los Boliches, Fuengirola.

The event is two races in a variety of age categories – running and race walking (or, ‘marcha’, in Spanish), with one foot on the floor at all times. As the name suggests, the races will be over a distance of one mile, or in other words 1,609 metres along Fuengirola promenade.

All money collected goes to Cudeca

Registration is already open at dorsalchip.es and has the small price of €3 for the categories Benjamin (8 to 9 years old) and children; and €5 for the categories from Cadets to veterans (14 and above). On the same day of the race, from 6pm to 6.50pm, 50 bibs will be reserved for those who have not been able to register previously.

The picking up of number bibs can be done on Friday, October 4 between 9am and 1.30pm in Plaza Pedro Cuevas, again at 6pm.

Trophies will be awarded to the first three absolute winners of the general, male and female categories of the Cadet mile to Veterans, and medals for the first three of all categories.

The Cudeca Foundation is a non-profit organisation that provides comprehensive professional care to people with cancer and other advanced diseases, as well as support for their families.