No solution Costa del Sol traffic.

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 01 Oct 2024 • 21:41 • 1 minute read

Malaga’s A7, road to nowhere. Credit: Jesus Noguera - Shutterstock.

President of the Diputación de Málaga asks the Minister of Transport ‘Is BlaBlaCar your only solution?’ when seeking central government backing for a solution to the Costa del Sol’s traffic problems.

Pere Navarro, the Minister of Transport, had previously suggested traffic problems on the Costa del Sol could be eased if more people shared cars. Speaking at a presentation, and in response to the Minister of Transport’s opinion, Francisco Salado, the president of the Diputación de Málaga, was discussing the fact that Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga are at their limits with traffic, especially in the case of Malaga City and Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

‘Government do not listen to us’

‘I trust that car sharing is not the only proposal of the Ministry to improve mobility in Malaga, it seems that the only solution they give is to use more Blablacar,’ he commented. His remark comes after the Ministry of Development put a damper on proposals for a third lane on certain stretches of the A7 motorway linking towns along the Costa del Sol. And, as well as dragging heels on the approval for a coastal railway line to link Fuengirola, Marbella and Campo de Gibraltar.

For those still unfamiliar with BlaBlaCar, it is a car pooling app that people can use and share fuel expenses.

Salado didn’t mince his words when discussing the heads of the Spanish central government: ‘Minister Óscar Puente does not listen to us, and he has me blocked on Twitter for a childish outburst inappropriate for his position.’

The issue of easing traffic congestion on the Costa del Sol remains a hot potato no one appears to be willing to tackle.