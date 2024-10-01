Obsolete incubators can save marsupial lives

By John Smith •
A clever use of obsolete incubators
Credit: Kununurra Rescue Haven Facebook
As the world of technology progresses so thankfully there are often people or groups who can take advantage of what is being left behind.
In the same way that old worn down tires are cut up and used to create soles for shoes, so a paediatric nurse in Australia has come up with a ‘bonzer’ idea.
Working at the Kununurra District Hospital in Western Australia, Jane Darlington had that ‘lightbulb’ moment when she saw a volunteer from the local Kangaroo Rescue Haven dressed as a wallaby and carrying an orphaned joey (baby kangaroo).
Incubators in the hospital whilst still working, were obsolete and were due to be disposed off but she reasoned that these could be ideal to replicate a female kangaroo or wallabies pouch which the joey lives in for several months before being strong enough to emerge.
The fact is that all marsupials in the area are not endangered by other animals but are regularly hit by vehicles and whilst they are ‘road kill’ their infants need help to survive.
Jane contacted Mandy Watson, director of the Kununurra Haven and explained her idea and hence what is now known as the humidicrib came to life, offering the warmth and humidity that these young animals need.
Because of the size, more than one youngster can be looked after at the same time and hopefully, the number of joeys saved can be increased.
