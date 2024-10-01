By Anna Ellis •
Image: Novelda Ayuntamiento / Facebook.
Novelda is set to enhance its network of cycle-preferred routes by adding 7.5 kilometres.
There are also plans to establish three new types of bicycle routes prioritising cyclists on over twenty streets throughout the municipality.
This initiative will ensure a seamless connection between the main urban hubs and the cycle-tourist perimeter ring encircling the town.
Isabel Miralles, the Councillor for Urban Planning, revealed that work will soon commence transforming several streets in the town centre into cycle-preferred pathways.
This project has a budget of €217,000.
The councillor emphasised that the initiative aims not only to improve bike connectivity between the perimeter cycle lane and key locations within the town centre but also to support the Sustainable Development Goals.
She stated that the project seeks to promote energy efficiency and create a more environmentally friendly and sustainable urban environment.
