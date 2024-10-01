‘Path of light’ Japanese contemporary art

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 9:10 • 1 minute read

Michiko Bokka posing beside on of her creations. Credit: Michiko Hamasaki - Facebook.

The Casa de la Cultura in Fuengirola presents the new Michiko Bokka exhibition ‘The Path of Light’ from Thursday, October 3 to October 31. Michiko is a Japanese artist who is dedicated to the modern art of Chinese ink and has 50 years of practicing Ikebana.

This is the second time Japanese artist Michiko Bokka has been invited to exhibit in Fuengirola, the last being 6 years ago. This year she returns with a completely transformed style of ‘Sumi’ ink on paper works.

Bokka’s works exude a mix of ‘Japanese serenity and Andalusian passion’, according to Rodrigo Romero, Councillor of Culture for Fuengirola, as though she lived between Tokyo and Malaga.

The exhibition has displayed in Tokyo, Miami, Paris, Madrid

Her new exhibition, Camino a la Luz (‘The Path of Light’), has already travelled the world, stopping off in Tokyo, Miami, Paris, Madrid, and now Fuengirola. The theme of the exhibition this year is ‘liberation from the soul.’

In these works, the artist has used the technique of foiling, which is used in Japanese painting and in traditional Japanese crafts. Gold or silver foil is carefully applied to glue to form the base of the work. Metals are discoloured by oxidation and, with the addition of heat, produce various colour changes. With exquisite control of the iron and corroded material, a very beautiful blue colour emerges.

Her exhibition can be visited for free, from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 2pm, and from 4pm to 10pm at the Casa de Cultura in Fuengirola.