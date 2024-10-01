‘Path of light’ Japanese contemporary art

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 9:10
• 1 minute read
Michiko Bokka posing beside on of her creations.
Credit: Michiko Hamasaki - Facebook.
The Casa de la Cultura in Fuengirola presents the new Michiko Bokka exhibition ‘The Path of Light’ from Thursday, October 3 to October 31. Michiko is a Japanese artist who is dedicated to the modern art of Chinese ink and has 50 years of practicing Ikebana.
This is the second time Japanese artist Michiko Bokka has been invited to exhibit in Fuengirola, the last being 6 years ago. This year she returns with a completely transformed style of ‘Sumi’ ink on paper works.
Bokka’s works exude a mix of ‘Japanese serenity and Andalusian passion’, according to Rodrigo Romero, Councillor of Culture for Fuengirola, as though she lived between Tokyo and Malaga.
Her new exhibition, Camino a la Luz (‘The Path of Light’), has already travelled the world, stopping off in Tokyo, Miami, Paris, Madrid, and now Fuengirola. The theme of the exhibition this year is ‘liberation from the soul.’
In these works, the artist has used the technique of foiling, which is used in Japanese painting and in traditional Japanese crafts. Gold or silver foil is carefully applied to glue to form the base of the work. Metals are discoloured by oxidation and, with the addition of heat, produce various colour changes. With exquisite control of the iron and corroded material, a very beautiful blue colour emerges.
Her exhibition can be visited for free, from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 2pm, and from 4pm to 10pm at the Casa de Cultura in Fuengirola.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.