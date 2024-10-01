Personalised pottery, San Pedro

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 22:52 • 1 minute read

Match your own creations to their environment. Credit: Vicky Cerámica

A creative pastime for those in San Pedro de Alcántara that could fill the crockery cabinet with your own practical artistry.

Vicky Cerámica Shop is currently offering pottery courses with the end of creating original plates, dishes, and bowls to match a student’s taste.

These are small group classes to provide personalised guidance with no prior experience necessary. For those who already know something about ceramics, they come and continue developing their skills. The workshop teaches everything from the beginning, to kneading clay and glazing with colours.

Tableware, lamps, candles, or decorative pieces

Vicky allows everyone to learn at their own pace and with their own personal taste. Attendees can choose which pieces they create, whether tableware, lamps, candles, or decorative pieces.

The workshop boasts 5 types of low, medium, and high firing clays (between 500º C and 1250º C). Depending on what is being created, guidance is given on the choice of clay to use and the temperature at which it should be fired.

Over 100 of their artisan glazes to work with

There are more than 100 of their artisan glazes to work with. Each colour allows attendees to use slip, glazing, or texture-creating techniques. It is even possible to work on creating completely new tones that match one’s home furnishings. All pieces produced will be microwaveable and dishwasher-proof.

The monthly pass includes 4 classes per month: 1 weekly class lasting 2 hours. There is no registration fee, and all tools, glazes, and firings are included in the price. Go to vickyceramica.com for more info.