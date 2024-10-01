By Adam Woodward •
National Police headquarters, Estepona
A prosecutor is asking for 22 years in prison for the killer of Ulrich Espinoza, a young lad from Estepona.
Witnesses saw a Mercedes with a British number plate speed off from the scene of the assault, driven by a tall, blond man. The accused, 24-year-old Lewis HB, is said to have stabbed the 19-year-old in the chest.
The incident occurred in November 2020. Previously, according to witness testimony, when the young Ulrich attempted to cross a zebra crossing in the Diana district of Estepona, he was nearly run over by the speeding white Mercedes. The young man is said to have shouted out to the driver ‘What are you doing? You almost killed me!’, ‘Be more careful!’; and ‘You can’t go that fast!’
The senseless horror that followed is beyond anyone’s comprehension. The driver is said to have got out of his car and stabbed the teenager in the chest, leaving him to die in the street while he drove off in his car.
Despite the lawyer for the defence seeking a ‘reckless manslaughter’ charge, carrying a one year and three months sentence, the judge found Lewis HB guilty of murder on Tuesday, October 1. The prosecution is calling for a sentence of 22 years.
In his defence, Lewis HB, who had been extradited back from the UK to face trial, claims he had been taking drugs and had not slept that night, and that he had had no intention of killing Ulrich.
