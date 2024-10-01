Protect your home from the elements

By Adam Woodward • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 11:58 • 2 minutes read

Keep your house looking like new. Credit: NPA

If you have had enough of frequent house painting, what you need is Never Paint Again’s wall coating system.

Whether your home suffers from cracked or hollow rendering, mouldy or dirty walls, poor wall insulation, damp and wet patches, or just a scruffy-looking exterior, your home could benefit from weatherproof wall coating.

No fading, chipping, delamination, cracking, or peeling, Never Paint Again’s wall coating system resists rain, sun, snow, dirt, sand storms, mould, and pollution. It will also help lower your heating bill and cost of air-conditioning, and it also comes with a 20-year guarantee.

Never Paint Again’s wall coating can conceal cracks, scruffy pebbledash, and uneven walls. It never fades and comes in beautiful shades, textures, and colours, and it blocks erosion. And while NPA’s team is there, they can deal with those pending repair issues, such as damp proofing, rendering, crack repairs, and peeling paint.

As an approved contractor for the Wethertex Exterior wall coating system, Never Paint Again does not use masonry paint. Wethertex is a highly durable product, and is resistant to all types of weather. Additionally, it lasts up to 20 years, guaranteed.

Once the process is completed, not only will your house look fabulous, but it will also carry on looking as good as new for 2 decades, guaranteed.

Available throughout Andalucia and Gibraltar, a quotation is completely free. Never Paint Again has been the UK’s foremost brand of exterior wall coatings. They are a family company with strong links to Spain and now have a base in Marbella.

CEO Justin Mouton told the Euro Weekly News that Never Paint Again has been enjoying a booming trade for 30 years on the Costa Blanca and is now focussing on expansion in the Costa del Sol.

‘Getting a quote is easy. All you need to do is contact us through the website, and we’ll arrange a survey, usually with a week’, Justin said. ‘We also include in the service a free exterior wash of our customers’ houses every five years for 20 years to make sure your home continues looking its very best.’

We asked him how long the Never Paint Again process takes to complete. ‘It really depends on the size and condition of the property. For example, painting a small townhouse may take only a few days, but painting a large villa may take a couple of weeks. Spray wall coating a house does take a little longer, but once applied, you get a lot more for your money.’

Never Paint Again can be contacted for a quote on 613 841 950, or (+44) 0800 970 4928 in the UK, and as well from the website neverpaintagain.es.