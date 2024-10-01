Urban outlet market, Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 17:10
• 1 minute read
Batudada drumming up support.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena.
Outlet Urbano is happening in Arroyo de la Miel on Friday, October 4 and Saturday 5, with shopping, live music, a fashion show, and a Batucada drums troop.
Beginning at midday on both days, the Outlet Urbano will fill the centre of Benalmadena’s Arroyo de la Miel district with marquees selling all the best products from local shops at unbeatable prices.
The idea behind the event is to promote some of the local stores people may have missed or were too shy to walk into. With all the products on display in the street, everyone can try out their wares and get a better idea of the value for money and quality the town has to offer.
There will be plenty at reduced prices too, as many shops will be preparing for their autumn/winter seasons and wanting to clear space in their premises.
But it’s not just about the shopping. There will be a catwalk show and a Batucada troop drumming up support for local traders, as well as a concert on the Saturday evening by singer Gines González.
