By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 14:15 • 1 minute read

New water restrictions are hitting the Costa del Sol as reservoirs drop to critical levels. Find out what the latest drought measures mean for filling pools, watering gardens, and daily water use in Malaga, and how authorities are tackling the crisis. Credit: Pexels, Kindel Media

It’s bad news for those with swimming pools and gardens on the Costa del Sol, as restrictions on filling pools and watering gardens are back. With Malaga’s reservoirs dangerously low, authorities are scrambling to tighten water use across the region.

As of Monday, September 30, the water year has officially ended, and it’s been a dry one, even worse than the last. The Junta de Andalucía’s temporary allowances to refill swimming pools and water gardens have now expired, leaving residents and property owners waiting for stricter measures to be introduced this week.

The drought committee is set to meet soon to discuss how bad the water situation has gotten in Andalusia’s basins. With reservoirs dipping below 100 cubic hectometres, it looks like we’re in for tougher restrictions, according to local sources.

Meanwhile, the property administrators’ association (CAF) has already sent out a warning. They’ve reminded everyone that water for human consumption can’t be used for things like washing streets, filling pools, watering gardens, or even washing cars unless it’s at an authorised location.

CAF Awaits Stricter Water Measures Along the Costa del Sol

The property administrators are bracing for tougher rules. Since June, residents were allowed to refill pools and water green areas once a week, but those allowances are now in question. The daily allocation of 200 litres per person is also set to be reviewed.

Dwindling Water Supplies in Malaga Province

Malaga’s reservoirs are at critical lows, with less than ten months of water supply for the city and the surrounding areas. Meanwhile, irrigation for agriculture has already been cut to a minimum, leaving farmers in Axarquía relying on recycled water. Despite desalination efforts on the Costa del Sol, the situation remains bleak.

The Guadalhorce reservoir is at a shocking 8% of its capacity, offering a stark reminder of the province’s ongoing six-year drought. With no heavy rainfall on the horizon, the region’s water reserves continue to shrink.

The Costa del Sol may boast sunshine and beaches, but the water crisis is casting a long shadow over life in the region. Tougher times are ahead as authorities scramble to manage the scarce resources left.

