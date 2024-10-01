What´s new in sports news

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 17:47 • 2 minutes read

A canoeist punches the air with joy. Photo Credit, Patrick Case, Pexels

From water sports to football, October sees sport through fresh eyes, with the first canoe event of its kind in Europe and a new team photo for Real Mallorca.

Canoeing by the Cathedral

Triple Olympic medallist, Marcus Cooper, was delighted to show his support for brand new canoeing event, The Trofeu Ciutat de Palma, by participating in an official presentation for the event, which was held on Monday at the Real Club Náutico de Palma (RCNP).

The competition is set to take place this October 12, in the Parc de la Mar, in front of Palma Cathedral and will be the first of its kind to be organised in Europe, although similar events have been held in the USA, Russia and China. Cooper believes that the canoeing event will be a turning point for the sport and is hoping for a big public turnout to support the event, in which 16 sportsmen and 16 sportswomen will be participating, including his Olympic Games teammates. Carlos Borras, canoeist and coach for the RCNP, added that celebrated athletes such as Saúl Craviotto, Rodrigo Germade and Carlos Arévalo will also be competing this October, as well as paddler Maria Teresa Portelo, from Portugal. Borras was excited to declare that the competitors, amongst them, have achieved an impressive 29 Olympic medals in total.

Race distances will include a 300 metre and 800 metre competition, with the qualifying races being organised in the morning and the semi-finals and finals being held later in the day.

Mallorca hosted this year´s Spanish Sea Kayaking Cup back in the spring, and the RNCP and Balearic Canoe Federation are working together to put more water sports on the Balearic map.

Real Mallorca, a real team

The Real Mallorca football team posed for their annual squad photograph on Monday, in a photo shoot taken at the emblematic Castell de Bellver, on the outskirts of Palma. The footballers, who are more accustomed to playing sport that posing for photos, gathered together within the grounds of the Castle, which dates back to the year 1311. The Castell de Bellver is highly representative of Mallorcan culture and heritage and was the perfect location for the team mates to show off the new 2024/2025 season´s first squad sports kit and make an updated photo to include newer staff members as well.

CEO of Business, Alfonso Díaz, and CEO of Football, Pablo Ortells, lined up for the photo alongside players and coaching staff, with Jacoba Arrasate in prime position and newcomers Bittor Alkiza and Sergi Pérez.

The team recently celebrated three consecutive wins.

Photos from the shoot can be found at www.rcdmallorca.es or on RCD Mallorca´s Facebook page.