Published: 01 Oct 2024 • 9:21
Credit: Marc Menendez-Roche. Euro Weekly News.
Discover why Benalmádena Sailing Club is the top spot for young sailors on the Costa del Sol. Offering beginner classes and regatta training, it’s the perfect place for kids to learn sailing and compete in the sunny waters of Southern Spain.
Interested in getting your kids into sailing? Or maybe they’re excited about taking the next step toward becoming expert sailors? Look no further than the Benalmadena Sailing Club near Puerto Marina (“Club Nautico Maritimo de Benalmadena”.) This club has been at the core of the sailing scene on the Costa del Sol since 1976.
It all began in a surprising spot, a small back room in a chemist in Arroyo de la Miel. From those humble beginnings, the club quickly grew, becoming a go-to place for young sailors eager to get into regattas. Nowadays, it’s the top choice for anyone with a love for the sea.
By 2006, under the leadership of Jorge Roman, the club was riding high, smashing its way to the top of Malaga’s sailing ranks. And, in a historic win, Javier Banderas (yes, from the famous Banderas family) won the Copa del Rey de Vela two years in a row.
But that’s not all. In 2019, history was made again when Laura Moleon Robillard became the club’s first-ever female president. She didn’t just break the glass ceiling in Benalmadena but all of Andalusia, becoming one of Spain’s few female nautical club presidents.
With sailing champs like Roberto Aguilar Medina clinching national titles and windsurfing sensation Alejandro Rivera grabbing European gold, this club continues to churn out winners.
The Club Nautico isn’t just for the pros—it’s perfect for little sailors looking to dip their toes into the sport. Their “Introduction to Sailing” classes are the ideal way for children to learn the ropes. Starting in collective boats before advancing to the individual Optimist, kids are gradually trained to participate in regattas and, who knows, maybe even join the club’s competitive team.
Want to get your kids involved? Here’s what you need to know:
Introduction to Sailing in Benalmadena:
1 Day (Saturday or Sunday)
Non-members: €55 | Members: €20
2 Days (Saturday & Sunday)
Non-members: €110 | Members: €40
Introduction to Regattas:
Non-members: €105 | Members: €40
Optimist Regattas:
Non-members: €110 | Members: €45
Laser Regattas:
Non-members: €120 | Members: €60
And don’t forget, the club captures all the action, so your child could be sailing into the limelight with some awesome snaps shared by the club. You won’t pay a penny for this media coverage; it’s all part of the package.
Whether the little ones are ready to race or just want to learn the basics, the Club Nautico Maritimo de Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol is the place to be. Let them dive into the wonderful world of sailing on the sunny shores of Benalmadena.
