A Scandinavian Community in Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 17:22 • 2 minutes read

Sun, Sea, and Smiles for Scandinavians in Spain Shutterstock/ DisobeyArt

Spain is a melting pot of diverse communities from various corners of the globe.

Within this multicultural tapestry, a significant number of Scandinavians have chosen to make Spain their new home, drawn to its warm and welcoming atmosphere. As per the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica, approximately 50,000 individuals from Sweden, Norway, and Denmark were officially registered as residents as of 2003.

This, of course, does not take into account all the Scandinavians who make Spain their chosen holiday destination every year, adding to this diverse community.

While Scandinavians have been drawn to the Costa del Sol region in their droves, Costa Banca North has been a second favourite since the 1960s. The reason for this has been put down to noticeable transformations taking place in areas such as Calpe, Alfas del Pi, and Benidorm, turning them into highly sought-after holiday destinations.

Costa Blanca North holds a special allure for Scandinavians

However, it wasn’t until the 1980s that the region experienced significant development, becoming a beloved winter retreat for Scandinavians. The Costa Blanca North has always held a special allure for Scandinavians, many of whom have established roots or return year after year to bask in the sunny coastal ambience.

For example, Alfas del Pi has become the town of choice for Norwegians looking for a new life in Spain. So much so that more Europeans are living here than Spaniards, and it is said that ‘every fourth person you meet is a happy Norwegian.’

Alfas del Pi loves to celebrate Norway’s Constitution Day

Embracing their Norwegian community, the Alfas del Pi town council has been celebrating Norway’s Constitution Day for more than five decades. On May 17, residents of the town will see that it has been turned red, blue, and white, as traditional Norwegian dances enliven the streets, performed by students dressed in their national costumes. This celebration has become so popular that it brings together more than a thousand native Norwegians, visitors, and residents from other nationalities, fostering a strong sense of community.

Spain has not only welcomed and integrated its expanding Scandinavian community but has also taken substantial measures to support their integration and ensure they feel a sense of belonging. The amenities offered are not merely symbolic gestures; rather, they reflect a genuine commitment to preserving the cultural heritage and identity of the Scandinavian residents in Spain.

Norway is particularly well catered for with The Norwegian Rheumatism Association’s centre, Reuma-Sol, situated on the Costa Blanca, stands as a symbol of care and support for Norwegian expatriates seeking treatment and training. Additionally, the presence of Norwegian restaurants, health services, a dedicated Norwegian Club, and branches of Sjømannskirken, the Norwegian Church Abroad all provide an added sense of ‘home’.

Find more local news, activities and profile interview for Costa Blanca North.