By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 13:39
• 2 minutes read
Safer Streets for Everyone
Image: Shutterstock/ maxbelchenko
IN response to the rising popularity of personal mobility vehicles (VMP) like electric scooters, the Águilas Town Council is set to debate some new rules aimed at regulating their use.
With more residents opting for VMPs to commute to work, school, or leisure, this initiative seeks to enhance safety and promote sustainable mobility.
Key highlights of the proposed rule change include: Minimum age: Users must be at least 15 years old to operate a VMP. Insurance Requirement: All users are required to have civil liability insurance for themselves and potential third-party damages. Helmet Use: Wearing a helmet will be mandatory for all VMP riders, ensuring greater protection. Traffic Compliance: Users must adhere to general traffic rules outlined in the ordinance, prioritising safety and caution. Restricted Areas: VMPs will not be allowed on sidewalks, pedestrian paths, or plazas designated for foot traffic, helping to protect pedestrians.
This new proposed rule change aims to create a safer environment for all, encouraging responsible use of VMPs while maintaining accessibility for pedestrians.
For more Costa Calida news, article and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.