By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 13:39 • 2 minutes read

Safer Streets for Everyone Image: Shutterstock/ maxbelchenko

IN response to the rising popularity of personal mobility vehicles (VMP) like electric scooters, the Águilas Town Council is set to debate some new rules aimed at regulating their use.

The Rise of Personal Mobility Vehicles in Águilas

With more residents opting for VMPs to commute to work, school, or leisure, this initiative seeks to enhance safety and promote sustainable mobility.

Proposed Regulations for Electric Scooters and VMPs

Key highlights of the proposed rule change include: Minimum age: Users must be at least 15 years old to operate a VMP. Insurance Requirement: All users are required to have civil liability insurance for themselves and potential third-party damages. Helmet Use: Wearing a helmet will be mandatory for all VMP riders, ensuring greater protection. Traffic Compliance: Users must adhere to general traffic rules outlined in the ordinance, prioritising safety and caution. Restricted Areas: VMPs will not be allowed on sidewalks, pedestrian paths, or plazas designated for foot traffic, helping to protect pedestrians.

Promoting Sustainable Mobility in Águilas

This new proposed rule change aims to create a safer environment for all, encouraging responsible use of VMPs while maintaining accessibility for pedestrians.

Tips for Safe VMP Riding

Know Your Vehicle: Familiarise yourself with the operation of your VMP and understand its capabilities and limitations.

Wear Protective Gear: Beyond helmets, consider wearing knee and elbow pads for added protection, especially for new riders.

Stay Visible: Use lights or reflectors, especially during low-light conditions, to ensure you are seen by other road users.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Always keep an eye on the road and be alert to pedestrians, vehicles, and potential hazards.

Practice Defensive Riding: Anticipate the actions of others and be prepared to react to sudden changes in your environment.

Resources for VMP Users

Local VMP Safety Workshops: Check with the Águilas Town Council or community centers for workshops that offer tips on safe riding and compliance with the new rules.

Insurance Providers: Research and connect with local insurance companies that offer civil liability insurance for VMP users to ensure you are adequately covered.

Local Traffic Regulations: Familiarise yourself with local traffic laws to avoid fines and ensure safe riding practices.

Community Involvement

Feedback on Proposed Regulations: Encourage residents to participate in the upcoming council meetings to voice their opinions and suggestions regarding the VMP regulations.

Join Local Riding Groups: Consider joining community groups focused on VMP use to share experiences and learn from others.

