Ancient pendant unearthed on Cornwall beach

By Letara Draghia • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 16:07 • 1 minute read

Credit: Facebook, BareFoot Photographer

In a remarkable discovery on a beach in Cornwall, UK, a photographer stumbled upon what is believed to be a pendant that could potentially date back thousands of years.

The pendant was found by Nikki Banfield among the sands of Town Beach on the Isles of Scilly.

While on one of her frequent walks along the beach, 43-year-old Banfield, who works with the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust, wasn’t expecting to uncover such a fascinating piece of history. The pendant itself, about the size of a penny, features the likeness of a woman, crafted with intricate detail. This type of artefact, known as a ‘cameo’, is often associated with ancient Greek and Roman times.

In a Facebook post, Nikki Banfield shared, “On returning to the truck, we walked up Town Beach and spotted what we thought was a button at first glance. Scooping it up, and holding it up to the light, we realised it was something very different.”

“I always find when I’m on the beach and am not looking for things that that is when I find things,” said Banfield.

Where does the Cornwall pendant come from?

Experts are now studying the pendant to determine its age and cultural significance. Some findings suggest that it could be part of ancient trade routes or settlements in the region, adding another layer to the Isles of Scilly’s rich archaeological heritage. The region has long been known for its ancient monuments and historical finds.

Banfield has been in touch with local experts to verify the pendant’s authenticity and learn more about its origins. If confirmed to be from ancient Greece or Rome, it could provide significant insight into the lives and activities of early inhabitants or visitors to the Isles of Scilly.