ARCH fundraiser festival for the horses

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 18:16 • 1 minute read

ARCH's team of tireless volunteers. Credit: ARCH

ARCH, the Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses charity based in Alhaurín el Grande, is preparing for its autumn festival.

Taking place on Sunday, October 13 from 10am until 4pm, there will be a whole host of stalls selling food, drink, and artisanal products, along with a barbecue and live music to entertain all visitors.

The whole day is in aid of the horse rescue centre. ARCH is a registered charity that works closely with Seprona (environmental law enforcement) and the local police to rescue and rehabilitate equines that have been mistreated or that have escaped.

ARCH: finding forever homes for neglected horses

Once the horses and donkeys are fully rehabilitated, ARCH’s main aim is to find a forever home for them. The charity is staffed by volunteers and depends on fundraising activities such as this to carry on their essential work.

On the day, we can expect a police dog display, a fun dog show, an artisan market, a prize draw raffle, barbecue, food and drinks, live music, and DJs. The festival is taking place at the ARCH centre, Viña Borrego, Miralmonte, on the road between Alhaurín el Grande and Coín, and all proceeds will go to maintaining the horses and donkeys at the ARCH centre.