Autumn fairs in October

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 21:23 • 1 minute read

Traditional Mallorcan Demons dancing throught the streets during a festival. Photo Credit, Shutterstock

Autumn has arrived, and traditional fairs are organised across the island to celebrate the end of the hot summer and what it means to Mallorcan locals.

October signals the beginning of autumn fairs across the island, one of the biggest being the one held in Llucmayor on the 12th – 13th October. The fair is a kind of harvest festival, but there is also an arts and crafts market, and workshops for children.

Various exhibitions include a horse show and falconry, as well as an exhibition dedicated to celebrating the unique Mallorcan dog breeds, including the extremely popular Pastor Mallorquín and Ratero Mallorquín. The animal show also includes native birds and rabbits.

Other events and attractions include an exposition of motor vehicles and a pigeon release, as well as live music and dancing in the square.

Full details of the event and a detailed program can be found on the Ajuntament de Llucmayor´s website.

In Alaró, this coming weekend on October 6, there will be a trade fayre dedicated to celebrating and showcasing artisan guilds unique to the island. The items will, for the most part, being represented and shown by the local artists and creators themselves. There will also be a range of children´s activities and theatrical performances, whilst the traditional Mallorcan demon dancers will bring the streets to life.