Axarquia events & activites

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 13:12 • 5 minutes read

Walk for Remembrance Image: Shutterstock/ maxbelchenko

RBL Poppy Walk

GET ready to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal with the annual RBL Poppy Walk! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, 19 October 2024, starting at 11:30 am from the Al Andalus Hotel in Nerja.

The walk will lead participants to the Marazul Hostal, also known as The New Fitzgeralds, on Avenida Mediterraneo 2. Whether you’re an experienced walker or just looking to get involved in a meaningful event, this is a great way to enjoy a day out while raising money for a good cause.

For those in need of sponsor forms, you can contact Dorothy Allen, the Poppy Appeal Organiser, at 643 212 944. And don’t worry about getting back—return transport to the Al Andalus Hotel will be available.

Come along, enjoy the scenic walk, and show your support for this important cause!

Bubbles & Bargains

GET ready for an exciting afternoon on October 19 from 1 pm to 5 pm at Parking El Llano, Carretera Malaga-Almeria no. 62 km 267.2 Almayate Bajo! The Under Dog charity is hosting a fantastic event featuring renowned sommelier Ness, who will guide attendees through a delightful wine tasting, highlighting the differences between cava and prosecco.

But that’s not all! Guests can dive into the Aladdin’s Cave, filled with unique treasures like clothing, artwork, pet accessories, and crockery. Plus, there will be delicious cakes and food platters to munch on while you browse.

This event is a great way to have fun and support animals in need at the same time. The Under Dog invites everyone to spread the word and join in to make this event a success. So, grab your friends and mark your calendars for an afternoon of good vibes, tasty treats, and the chance to make a difference! For more information contact 711 031 414 or see theunderdogspain.com.

Fiesta of Monfi

THIS weekend, on October 5 and 6, the lovely village of Cútar will take visitors on a fun journey back in time with La Fiesta del Monfí. Now in its 20th year, this festival is a big deal in the region, and it has a special new feature: a dramatized tour of the town’s most famous spots.

La Fiesta del Monfí celebrates the local history, remembering the monfíes—people who hid in the mountains after the end of Al-Ándalus in the 16th century. During the festival, you can enjoy a variety of cultural activities, including a chess tournament, a medieval market filled with handmade crafts, street performances, and magic shows.

Food lovers will have a great time tasting local dishes like goat stew, couscous, and traditional sweets like masa frita. As the day winds down, the festival will feature concerts and dance performances led by musician Amin Chaachoo from Tétouan.

This year, don’t miss the new dramatised tour that brings to life the story of Muhammad Al-Yayyar, a key figure in Cútar’s history. Come join the fun and discover the rich culture and history of this unique Andalucian village!

Boozie Brunch

GET ready for a splash-tastic time at Villa Del Mar, located at Nerja Camping! This stunning venue offers the perfect backdrop for unforgettable live music events. Whether you’re lounging by the heated pool or soaking in the breathtaking views, every Sunday promises a delightful experience.

Join the upcoming Boozie Brunch Pool Party on October 6, where Jason Lawless and Sax to the Rhythm will take the stage, playing your favourite hits from across the decades. Doors open at 11 am, so grab your friends and dive into a day of great food, drinks, and fantastic music.

Mark your calendar for more fun on October 13 and 20, featuring the Mojo Band and Sax to the Rhythm. Enjoy mouthwatering tapas and refreshing cocktails all day long!

Finally, don’t miss the exciting performances by Mike Williamson on October 27 and Eliza Handley on October 29. With live music kicking off at 1 pm each Sunday, Villa Del Mar guarantees an atmosphere filled with laughter, good vibes, and memories waiting to be made.

For ticket reservations, call +34 683 121 258 and join the party at Villa Del Mar!

Quiz Night

THE popular ‘Family Quiz Night’ at The Phill Sings Swing is back and better than ever! Set for Wednesday, October 9, at 8:00 pm, this fun-filled evening takes place at Restaurant La Vida Loca in Urb. Laguna Beach, Torrox Costa.

For just €3.00 per person, quiz enthusiasts can enjoy an exciting night packed with trivia, laughter, and, of course, the chance to win cash prizes! But that’s not all—the evening promises good music and singing from The Phill Sings Swing, ensuring everyone has a great time.

Guests can also look forward to a mouthwatering menu and refreshing drinks to keep the energy up throughout the night. Whether you’re a trivia buff or just looking for a fun outing with family and friends, this event is not to be missed!

To secure your spot, it’s recommended to reserve a table in advance by calling +34 643 774 063. Don’t miss the chance to join in on the fun and create some fantastic memories at this community favourite!

Flamenco Night

RENOWNED flamenco guitarist Juan Ramón Caro is set to perform in Rincón de la Victoria on October 18, as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations for the Cueva del Tesoro. The event will take place at the Centro del Folclore in Benagalbón, starting at 8:00 pm, with free entry until the venue is full.

Juan Ramón Caro, a Barcelona native, is known for his modern yet traditional flamenco style and has graced stages worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and the Teatro Real in Madrid. His performance in Rincón de la Victoria promises to be a captivating experience, with a program featuring flamenco styles such as soleá, guajiras, bulerías, and tangos. Guitarist José Antonio Rojas and percussionist David Galiano will join Caro.

Local officials are thrilled about the cultural events commemorating the anniversary. Mayor Francisco Salado highlights the Cueva del Tesoro’s global significance as one of the only three known marine-origin caves.

With a rich musical history and a lineup of distinguished performers, this concert is set to be an exciting addition to the ongoing celebrations in Rincón de la Victoria.

Nerja Feria

NERJA is gearing up for its Feria 2024, running from October 8 to 13, and it promises a fun-filled week for everyone! Deputy Mayor Francisco Arce and Festival Councillor Elena Gálvez have shared an exciting lineup of activities tailored for all ages. Visitors can look forward to music, dance, children’s shows, and vibrant street parades.

The festivities kick off on October 8 at 8 pm with a concert by the local music band, followed by an opening speech from David Palomas and the glamorous Queen’s Gala at 10:30 pm. Some big names on the lineup this year include Mojinos Escozíos, Keen Levy, Rasel, Cantores de Híspalis, and Una y nos Vamos.

On October 9, the town will crown its Youth and Senior Royalty, and on October 10, a special mass will be held, followed by a lively procession in honour of the town’s patron saints. The excitement continues on October 12 with a celebration for the Virgen del Pilar, the patron saint of the Guardia Civil.

To top it all off, from October 9 to 13, there will be two hours of quieter music (7 pm to 9 pm) each day for children with functional diversity, making it a truly inclusive experience for all.

