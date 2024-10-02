By Letara Draghia • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 21:29 • 1 minute read

Credit: Flickr, Jan S0L0

Atlético Madrid has been hit with a three-match partial stadium closure after crowd trouble during their fiery match against Real Madrid on Sunday.

The lower south stand of the Metropolitano stadium will remain empty for the next three home games, following conflicts in the Madrid derby. On top of the stand closure, the club will also face a hefty €45,000 fine, issued by La Liga authorities.

The tension between Atlético and Real Madrid is always high, but this time, it erupted into chaos. According to Football Espana, La Liga acted swiftly, determining that fan behaviour during the match crossed the line. The report highlights that “the incidents involved offensive chants and objects being thrown,” leading La Liga to impose the sanctions.

This ruling is aimed at making a strong statement against such disturbances, particularly in one of the league’s most anticipated fixtures.

Atlético Madrid’s punishment and consequences

For Atlético Madrid, this punishment is a serious blow. Not only does it mean fewer supporters cheering the team on from their home turf, but it could also financially impact the club. Home game revenue could dip, and the atmosphere of the matches might feel somewhat muted without the electric presence of their fans in that specific stand.

Atlético Madrid is said to currently be considering whether to appeal the decision, although it seems unlikely that La Liga will reverse the sanction.

For football fans, this incident serves as a reminder of how crucial fan culture is to the overall experience of the sport, but also how easily that culture can be damaged when boundaries are crossed.

View all football news.