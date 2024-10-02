Can You Drink the Tap Water in Spain?

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 19:00 • 2 minutes read

Find out why tap water in Spain is safer and better for your health than bottled water. Learn the truth about Spain’s water quality and why bottled water myths persist. Credit: Pexels, Nithin PA.

Experts are warning us to stop drinking bottled water, but is tap water safe to drink in Spain?

We’re going to come straight out and say that this is a myth. While absolutely no water supply is flawless, and occasional issues with water quality can come up in any country or region, Spain boasts some of the highest standards of water quality in Europe, with strict regulations ensuring that tap water is not only safe to drink but is often of higher quality than pricey, bottled alternatives. In Spain as a whole, 99.5% of public tap water meets international safety standards, which is good when compared to other developed countries around Europe. In the 2023 Clean Water Score league tables, Spain beat Germany, Denmark, Ireland, and Italy, among other countries, but was narrowly edged by Iceland, Norway, and the UK.

Sure, some regions might have a stronger taste due to higher mineral content (we’re looking at you, Barcelona and southern Spain), but that doesn’t mean it’s unsafe. In fact, scientists compare higher levels of calcium in water to taking calcium supplements, with a minor potential risk of developing kidney stones for some people over time. The idea that drinking water high in calcium (like hard water) causes kidney stones is largely a myth, according to scientific data. Studies indicate that calcium from dietary sources, including drinking water, is generally beneficial in preventing certain types of kidney stones, particularly calcium oxalate stones, which are the most common type.

So, unless you’re hiking through some remote mountain village with questionable plumbing, there’s absolutely no need to spend your hard-earned cash on bottled water.

Is this a myth that is allowed to fester and grow by governments and big businesses, as it keeps a multi-billion euro industry ticking and thriving?

Regardless of whether it’s semi-intentional or not, it’s a myth that needs flushing.

Should You Drink Bottled Water When You Travel to Avoid an Upset Stomach from Drinking Different Water with Different Mineral Content?

This is where it gets tricky. There is little reliable scientific evidence to suggest that drinking treated tap water from a different country where the water is reliably treated causes digestive issues. However, anecdotal stories and personal experiences of slight discomfort are common. It’s not clear whether this is linked to changes in mineral content in the tap water, different types of food, or other factors.

