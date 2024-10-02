By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 10:10 • 1 minute read

Typical side street in Notre-Dame-du-Mont. Credit: Cours Julien - Facebook.

Time Out magazine has just published its yearly ranking of the hippest places in the World to live, and one French neighbourhood stood out.

Crowned ‘Coolest Neighbourhood in the World,’ the chaotic Marseille quarter of Notre-Dame-du-Mont beat the rest, including Stokes Croft and St Paul’s in Bristol and Príncipe Real in Lisbon. Quality graffiti, vintage stores, and live open-air concerts were among the elements judges were on the lookout for.

In-situ writers for the world’s biggest whats-on magazine reported back to their publisher in London with their reasons why their chosen district was the coolest. And the Southern French city’s most colourful was their clearest winner.

Coolest neighbourhoods embody rebellious spirit

Once upon a time, the same publication would have more likely opted for the olde-worlde charms of the Vauban district in Marseille, or the 7th district, but these days that Marbella-style chic has lost its appeal with younger generations as they are looking more for the rebellious spirit in colourful backstreets, old twisting staircases, and huddled terrace bars. The look these days is less Versace and more a mix of punks, intercultural colourfulness, and salty old sailors knocking back overly strong beers.

In the case of Notre-Dame-du-Mont, as with all of the choices in their top ten, the theme is laid-back chaos with the local market, art galleries, and lively street cafés. There’s more of an attraction these days to a sense of thriving community and unique local shops hidden behind pizza trucks.

It seems the shabby-chic interior decoration fad has taken over what the hippest look for on the exterior, along with vibrant street life, exotic noise and smells, and just a slight sense of personal risk.