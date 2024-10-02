By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 9:23 • 1 minute read

Delicias Bakery, located in San Miguel de Salinas, has been awarded first place in the second edition of the Alicante Gastronómica Toñas and Monas Competition.

These traditional pastries are highly cherished in various municipalities across the province, and the aim of Alicante Gastronómica is to highlight their cultural significance while celebrating the unique production methods found in each region.

Iconic Products

Toñas and monas are iconic products of the province, typically produced in small, family-owned artisan bakeries.

The recipes for these pastries are often passed down through generations, even among professional bakers, preserving their traditional essence.

Variety of Names

Known by a variety of names depending on the region, such as toña, mona, panquemao, pingano, fogaseta, or fogaza (and panou, tonya, cóc, fogassa, or pa socarrat in Valencian), these pastries are a form of brioche.

They are a staple of the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia, widely consumed throughout the Spanish Levante, where each area maintains its own unique version of the recipe.