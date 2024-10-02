By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 15:33 • 1 minute read

Image: Alicante Gastronómica / Facebook.

Mariano Serna, chef at El Cuartel Restaurant in Dolores, has secured first prize for the second year in a row in the Caldo con Pelotas (Broth with Meatballs) competition.

The competition was held at the Alicante Gastronomic Fair.

The jury commended the outstanding quality of his dish and its traditional presentation, highlighting its significance in the culinary landscape of southern Alicante.

Iconic Dish

Caldo con pelotas is a beloved and iconic dish in Alicante cuisine.

Known as “putxero amb pilotes” in Valencian, this traditional soup has roots in the region’s peasant culinary heritage.

Comfort Food

Consumed for centuries, it is particularly popular during the winter months, offering a warm and comforting meal to fend off the chill.

The dish features a rich meat broth enhanced with an array of vegetables and spices, accompanied by meatballs made from minced meat, bread, and eggs that are cooked in the broth.

Versatile Dish

What makes caldo con pelotas particularly appealing is its versatility, allowing for variations based on available ingredients and personal tastes.

Additionally, it is a nourishing and satisfying dish, perfect for sharing with family and friends.