Published: 02 Oct 2024

Credit: Pixabay, Emil02050

In an exciting move for frequent travellers across Europe, Eurostar will join the SkyTeam Alliance in 2025.

This partnership is set to streamline the travel experience by allowing passengers to book plane-to-train journeys under a single ticket. Expatriates living in the EU could find this collaboration particularly useful, offering seamless travel options between the continent’s major cities and worldwide destinations.

A little bit about Eurostar and SkyTeam

Eurostar, the high-speed train service connecting the UK with France, Belgium and the Netherlands, has been a favourite for travellers looking to avoid the hassle of airports. With its iconic journey through the Channel Tunnel, Eurostar makes European travel both comfortable and fast, with Paris only a little over two hours away from London.

SkyTeam is one of the world’s largest airline alliances, featuring big names like Air France, Delta Air Lines and KLM. The alliance provides travellers with a broad network of destinations, loyalty rewards, and coordinated schedules, making air travel more flexible and efficient.

Bringing these two travel giants together opens up new opportunities for those who frequently travel between countries and continents.

Why are Eurostar and SkyTeam collaborating?

The idea behind this collaboration is to make travel as seamless as possible. According to The Flight Club, starting in 2025, SkyTeam passengers will be able to accumulate points with train rides alongside their flights. Essentially, your frequent flyer miles will now also cover train journeys on Eurostar, a win-win for those looking to maximise rewards.

With this new service, Eurostar will offer single-ticket bookings. Instead of booking flights and trains separately, passengers can now plan their entire trip with just one purchase.

Whether it’s a quick visit back home or a business trip across the pond, the convenience of having a combined ticket will save time and money. No more navigating multiple websites or worrying about missing connections between your flight and your train.

As explained by CT Business Travel, this deal introduces the first non-airline partner to the SkyTeam alliance, expanding the range of services for members who travel regularly across Europe.

This collaboration also signals a shift toward more sustainable travel. With an increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, rail travel is seen as a greener alternative to flying.

As reported by Euronews, Eurostar’s CEO, Gwendoline Cazenave, says, “We are creating a future where travellers can connect between Eurostar trains, domestic railways and long haul flying, opening up our services to new markets across the globe.” Read about Eurostar’s other plans for St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord.

It will be interesting to see how this collaboration unfolds in 2025.