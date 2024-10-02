By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 14:14 • 1 minute read

Fire crews arrive at the scene. Credit: Fuengirola se Queja - Instagram

Fuengirola’s Feria is not off to a good start, with one of the casetas (marquees) burning completely down, the morning of Wednesday, October 2.

The reason for the fire is so far to be determined, but some suggest it may have been provoked by the work of someone welding part of the structure together.

Construction on all the casetas was just being finished off for the town’s fair, which starts the coming weekend. The Peña Diana caseta had been the biggest of the marquees being set up, and doubts now loom over how quickly a replacement can be found.

Fuengirola marquee blaze spread too fast to stop

Despite the efforts of those working at the site to extinguish the flames, the blaze is said to have spread too fast to be stopped, and by the time the emergency services arrived, all they could do was work on containing the fire to stop it from spreading to other marquees at the site.

Peña Diana, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is the most popular of all the social groups participating in Fuengirola’s fair. Fire safety will now be on the minds of the council and the fire department of Fuengirola.