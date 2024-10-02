By Letara Draghia • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 10:55 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Instagram, officialjohnamos

Actor John Amos, beloved for his iconic roles in Good Times, Roots, Die Hard 2, and Coming to America, has sadly passed away at the age of 84.

His son, KC Amos confirmed that John passed on 21 August due to natural causes. The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and fellow actors across the globe paying tribute to his incredible legacy.

John Amos’ acting career

John Amos had a career spanning over five decades. He first rose to fame with his role as James Evans Sr. on the 1970s sitcom Good Times. His portrayal of a working-class African American father resonated with audiences for its authenticity and emotional depth. However, despite the show’s success, Amos often butted heads with producers over what he felt were negative racial stereotypes. His outspoken nature led to his firing from the show after three seasons. Reflecting on his departure, Amos told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2017 interview, “I wasn’t displeased with the fact that the show was a comedy – that’s what I was hired to do. But I had a problem with the fact that the characters weren’t being elevated.”

Nevertheless, this setback did little to derail his career. In 1977, Amos starred in Roots, the groundbreaking miniseries that brought the horrors of slavery into millions of homes. His portrayal of the older Kunta Kinte, Toby, earned him an Emmy nomination and solidified his status as a powerful actor.

John Amos’ personal life and legacy

John Amos was more than just a talented actor. Born in 1939 in New Jersey, USA, he originally pursued a career in athletics, playing football for the Denver Broncos before transitioning to acting. His passion for education and history was evident in his many interviews, where he often spoke about the need for better representation of African Americans in media.

Amos is survived by his children, Shannon and KC Amos, both of whom followed in their father’s footsteps into the entertainment industry. Shannon paid tribute to her father, “My father was my hero, my protector, my teacher. His legacy lives on through all the lives he touched.”

Tributes to John Amos from Hollywood stars

Tributes to Amos have poured in across the entertainment world. Fellow actor Samuel L. Jackson shared on X, “John Amos was a giant in this industry. He had integrity, talent, and a warmth that drew people to him. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Whoopi Goldberg also expressed her grief, saying in an interview with Sky News: “John paved the way for so many of us. His work in Roots changed the landscape of television. He will be missed, but never forgotten.”

These words highlight the deep admiration and respect Amos received within the industry. His death marks the end of an era in American television and cinema, but his legacy will live on.