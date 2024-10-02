By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 02 Oct 2024 • 15:16 • 1 minute read

This wasn’t just any swimming gala- it was an epic interschool showdown between the top international schools in Marbella and Sotogrande. Credit: Marc Menendez-Roche, Euro Weekly News.

Wednesday, October 3.

This wasn’t just any swimming gala- it was an epic interschool showdown between the top international schools in Marbella and Sotogrande.

The pool at the English International College of Marbella was packed with excitement as young swimmers from EIC, Swans School, BISM (British International School of Marbella), and Sotogrande International School battled it out. With the best of the best from each school, it was a nail-biting competition full of impressive strokes and stunning victories. The schools showed off their incredible talent, and it was clear that the spirit of friendly rivalry was alive and well.

The atmosphere was electric as students took to the water, showing off their skills and bringing home an impressive haul of medals.

The pool was packed to the rim, full of parents and children as they cheered competitors on. The gala included relay, freestyle, backstroke, front crawl and breaststroke.

It was a fantastic day for all involved, thanks to event hosts EIC Marbella and all the schools who participated in the event.

Above all, it was the children who made it special, with relentless effort and enthusiasm throughout. There were moments of adversity, but they soldiered on like little heroes. It was a truly unforgettable event.

Well done to all the young swimmers who took part; you’re all winners in our eyes.

