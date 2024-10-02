By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 18:28 • 1 minute read

Tourists spent €8.7 billion Credit: elRoce - Shutterstock.

The Costa del Sol has just closed its most successful ever summer season in which employment was given to almost 150,000 more people.

This was the data supplied by the President of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, at a press conference on Tuesday, October 1, who wanted to assure everyone that Malaga ‘is not overcrowded.’

Salado emphasised that ‘the most important thing’ is the impact on employment. The number of people with official contracts of employment increased by 6.8 percent compared to last year, with a total of 149,693 more people employed.

From May to August, 6.2 million tourists arrived in Malaga, which represents an increase of 3.1 percent compared to 2023. Added to this is the €8.7 billion they spent in businesses in the region.

Record number of passengers through Malaga airport

At Malaga airport, there was a 10.6 percent increase in flights, a growth from 132 to 138 connected cities and a rise in the number of different airlines operating, which has also increased by 4% compared to the previous year.

Salado also made mention of the fact that there had been an extension to the high season meaning that seasonal employment too has enjoyed a further boom this year with more tourists coming to the Costa del Sol as early as May and as late as September.

The president finished with a message of economic optimism for the Costa del Sol. ‘Therefore, the summer balance is better than good, with a record number of visitors and revenues never before seen. And most importantly, with growth in employment and the general trend towards more and more de-seasonalisation, the future looks good,’