Murcia hotels celebrate record-breaking year

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 12:30 • 2 minutes read

Celebrating a Busy Summer Image: carm

HOTELS in the Region of Murcia are celebrating a record-breaking year, with over 1 million travellers and more than 2.4 million overnight stays from January to August.

Record Tourist Arrivals in Murcia

This increase, detailed in the latest Hotel Occupancy Survey by the National Statistics Institute, marks the highest figures since records began.

From January to August, the region welcomed 1,028,218 visitors—up 7 per cent from last year, while Spain as a whole saw a 4.4 per cent increase. Domestic travellers made up 793,159 of this total, increasing by 5.7 per cent, and international visitors jumped 11.5 per cent to 235,060.

August Sees Record-Breaking Numbers

August alone saw 170,974 travellers, a 5.6 per cent rise compared to August 2023, leading to 439,819 overnight stays—a record for that month. Average daily revenue per available room also increased by 3 per cent to €63.93.

Positive Impact on Revenue for Local Hotels

Juan Francisco Martínez, director of the Region’s Tourism Institute, hailed this as the best summer in the region’s history, with significant boosts in both visitors and stays.

Top Things to Do in the Region of Murcia

Explore the Historic City of Murcia

Stroll through the picturesque streets of the capital, visiting landmarks like the Cathedral of Murcia and the stunning Plaza de las Flores. The city’s rich history is reflected in its architecture and vibrant culture. Visit the Stunning Beaches of the Costa Cálida

Enjoy the sun and sea at beautiful beaches such as La Manga, Bolnuevo, and San Pedro del Pinatar. These coastal spots offer opportunities for swimming, water sports, and relaxation. Discover the Natural Wonders of Sierra Espuña

This regional park is perfect for hiking, cycling, and enjoying the stunning landscapes. With diverse flora and fauna, it’s a great place for nature lovers to explore. Tour the Historic Town of Caravaca de la Cruz

Known for its religious significance, this charming town is home to the Sanctuary of Vera Cruz. Visitors can also explore its medieval castle and enjoy panoramic views from the top. Taste Local Cuisine in the Region

Sample traditional dishes like zarangollo (a vegetable omelet) and arroz con conejo (rabbit rice) at local restaurants. Don’t forget to try the region’s famous wines and tapas! Visit the Mud Baths of Lo Pagán

Experience the therapeutic benefits of the natural mud baths in Lo Pagán, known for their healing properties. It’s a unique way to relax and rejuvenate. Enjoy Outdoor Activities at the Mar Menor

This shallow saltwater lagoon is perfect for water sports, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and sailing. The calm waters make it ideal for families and beginners. Experience the Annual Fiestas

Join in the vibrant local festivals, such as the Feria de Septiembre in Murcia and the Carthaginians and Romans Festival in Cartagena. These events showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage.

