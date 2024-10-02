Murcia hotels celebrate record-breaking year

By Catherine McGeer •
Celebrating a Busy Summer
HOTELS in the Region of Murcia are celebrating a record-breaking year, with over 1 million travellers and more than 2.4 million overnight stays from January to August.
This increase, detailed in the latest Hotel Occupancy Survey by the National Statistics Institute, marks the highest figures since records began.
From January to August, the region welcomed 1,028,218 visitors—up 7 per cent from last year, while Spain as a whole saw a 4.4 per cent increase. Domestic travellers made up 793,159 of this total, increasing by 5.7 per cent, and international visitors jumped 11.5 per cent to 235,060.
August alone saw 170,974 travellers, a 5.6 per cent rise compared to August 2023, leading to 439,819 overnight stays—a record for that month. Average daily revenue per available room also increased by 3 per cent to €63.93.
Juan Francisco Martínez, director of the Region’s Tourism Institute, hailed this as the best summer in the region’s history, with significant boosts in both visitors and stays.
