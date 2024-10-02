News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 12:14 • 2 minutes read

Marine drone ensures beach safety Image: Shutterstock/ Dmitry Kalinovsky

Drone Rescue

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA closed its 2024 beach season with the introduction of an advanced marine drone for water cleaning and nearly 20 rescue operations. This innovative, unmanned drone, launched in June, is equipped to clean hard-to-reach areas like coasts and cliffs, enhancing efforts to maintain the local marine environment.

The mayor, Francisco Salado, emphasised that the drone’s cutting-edge technology highlights the town’s commitment to sustainability. The device effectively removes solid and liquid waste, including oil spills, helping preserve water quality.

Throughout the season, lifeguard services, which operated from June 1 to September 15, managed several notable rescues, including two children stranded on a paddleboard and a windsurfer in distress. Lifeguards also found a missing child with severe autism. In total, they handled 772 medical emergencies and over 10,000 beachgoer queries.

With this season’s success, Rincón de la Victoria positions itself as a leader in adopting sustainable technology for beach management, ensuring both residents and tourists can enjoy cleaner, safer waters.

Artistic Tribute

MACHARAVIAYA came alive with excitement recently as the town celebrated the centenary of the talented artist Robert Harvey, who has a special connection to the area. Organised by the Asociación La Huerta del Ángel and supported by the local council, the event attracted both locals and visitors for a day packed with art, music, and good vibes.

Things kicked off with a lively debate featuring cultural heavyweights like Lorenzo Saval, Guillermo Busutil, Antonio Campos, and Antonio Delgado. They chatted about Harvey’s lasting impact on the art world and the local scene, highlighting how he skilfully blended local flavours with global influences.

After the talk, several new sculptures honouring Harvey’s iconic works were unveiled, now part of Macharaviaya’s artistic landscape. To top it all off, the Morcijazz Ibérico band filled the streets with upbeat tunes, while the NGO Olé Zanzíbar served up delicious food and drinks, raising funds for a school in Zanzibar.

The local council gave a big shout-out to everyone involved, saying the celebration was not just a nod to Harvey but a celebration of art and community spirit in Macharaviaya.

Skatepark Opens

AFTER over 20 years of anticipation, Almuñécar is set to unveil its much-anticipated Skatepark and Pumptrack on Saturday, October 5. This exciting addition to Parque El Pozuelo in Taramay marks a significant milestone for the community and local youth.

Join the festivities from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm for a day packed with thrilling exhibitions, workshops, and the infinite bowl surf skate, the only one of its kind in all of Andalucía! Enjoy the fun atmosphere as you watch skateboard and BMX performances while tucking into a giant paella that promises to satisfy every appetite.

This skatepark isn’t just about skating; it symbolises Almuñécar’s commitment to encouraging youth engagement and promoting sports in a fun environment. Mayor Juanjo and the local council invite everyone to experience this new space designed for fun and creativity. So grab your friends and celebrate a dream finally realized! Let’s embrace urban sports and create unforgettable memories together!

