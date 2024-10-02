Norway looks to change its Constitution

By John Smith •
Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 18:22
Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Crown Prince Haakon on Norway Day
Credit: Kongehuset/Lise Åserud NTB
Although the role of the Norwegian monarchy is mainly ceremonial, the fact is that now aged 87 and having suffered from illness the future of King Harald V has recently come under scrutiny but he has vowed not to abdicate.
His direct heir is his son Crown Prince Haakon and in the event of the king leaving the country or being confined due to illness then Haakon can step in as regent.
Since 1905, there has only been one heir who has reached the correct age, but now, Princess Ingrid Alexandra could also be considered as an acceptable regent, but the constitution doesn’t allow this.
In the event that the regent is also out of the country or is indisposed, then a member of the Norwegian Government assumes titular control.
Working on the concept that two heads are better than one, therefore members of different parties in the Norwegian Parliament (Storting) want to amend the constitution in order to allow for two age qualified regents.
If this does go through, then, when Haakon becomes monarch, his younger son Prince Sverre Magnus could take over the second regency role once he reaches the appropriate age.
Although public support for the monarchy appears to have dropped over the past two years, it is unlikely that the anti-royalty Reds Party which wants to abolish the monarchy altogether will be successful in its aims which it plans to rekindle in the latest session of the Storting.
