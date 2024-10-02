Painting workshop with artist Arnaud Laly

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 02 Oct 2024 • 9:01 • 1 minute read

Arnaud Laly in his studio. Credit: La Reserva, Sotogrande.

French artist and designer Arnaud Laly is holding a workshop in which participants can learn from him while creating their own masterpieces in Sotogrande.

The concept is to learn his methodology and techniques and, by following his guidelines, develop one’s own art. This is both for painting enthusiasts or those simply curious.

Born in Brittany, Arnaud Laly never stops imagining, exploring, and creating. His focus in his works are lines, geometry, and flat colours. He once lived in Paris, working as the Art Director of a major global design agency, where his graphic design took on a more architectural characteristic. He then embarked on a career as a painter. Mostly focused on creating triptychs, his work became highly appreciated, and quickly picked up by galleries around Europe.

Most notable about Laly’s work are his use of strong colours and striking contrast, yet balanced and harmonious shapes and forms, mixing figurative suggestions within that recall stairs, faces, and vaults, reminiscent of art works produced by De Stiij and Bauhaus, with undeniable influence from Picasso.

Arnaud Laly, paintings and custom rugs on show

His paintings and impressive custom-made rugs can be enjoyed in the patio of the La Reserva Club House during this Autumn – Winter in Sotogrande starting on October 3rd.

On Saturday, October 5, for €37 per person, a small group can paint alongside Arnaud Laly in his workshop in Sotogrande at La Reserva. The session takes place between 10am and 12pm and is limited to a maximum of 15 people. A booking can be made at lareservaclubsotogrande.com.