By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 13:56 • 1 minute read

Image: École Hôtelière de Lausanne.

In Switzerland, preparing future leaders in luxury hospitality has become a prestigious business.

Situated in the hills above Lausanne, the renowned École Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) is at the forefront of training the next generation of hoteliers.

At EHL, the pressure to deliver is intense, especially in its Michelin-starred restaurant, where students’ academic success depends on mastering flawless service.

World’s First

Founded in 1893 by hotelier Jacques Tschumi, EHL holds the distinction of being the world’s first hospitality management school.

Its original classes were held at the luxurious Hotel d’Angleterre, a five-star establishment on the shores of Lake Geneva.

State-of-the-Art

Today, EHL operates from a sprawling 80,000 square metre campus which underwent a major renovation costing 250 million Swiss francs.

Among its amenities are seven on-site restaurants where locals can enjoy gourmet dining at more affordable prices.

Though the campus may be modern, Switzerland’s tradition of refined hospitality has deep roots.

By the mid-19th century, Swiss luxury hotels had become a favourite getaway for British aristocrats.

Hands-On Training

At EHL, students don’t just learn in the classroom. They participate in a hands-on training year, rotating through the school’s various restaurants and kitchens to gain a deeper understanding of luxury service.

They also take classes in wine tasting, mixology, and chocolate-making, taught by some of the world’s most skilled professionals.

Among the 56 chefs on staff, six hold the prestigious Meilleur Ouvrier de France award, which is given to France’s top culinary talents.

Attracting Students

EHL attracts students from around the world, with 72 per cent of its enrollees hailing from outside Switzerland.

International students pay 180,000 Swiss francs for the four-year program, while Swiss students are charged 85,000 francs.

Despite offering 400 scholarships, the school remains out of reach for many families due to its high tuition costs.

Career Gateway

For many, earning a degree from one of these esteemed hospitality schools serves as a gateway to careers in finance, luxury goods, and beyond.