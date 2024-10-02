By Letara Draghia •
Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 10:24
• 1 minute read
Credit: Instagram, claudia_shein
Claudia Sheinbaum officially became Mexico’s first female president on Tuesday, a momentous occasion for the nation. During a lively ceremony in Mexico City’s Congress, the 62-year-old scientist-politician took the presidential oath, marking a new chapter in Mexico’s political history. Sheinbaum’s predecessor was Andrés Manuel López Obrador. She received cheers as she vowed to advocate for women’s rights and secure Mexico’s economy.
In her inauguration speech, Sheinbaum promised to continue López Obrador’s popular social agendas, pledging to support business investment, expand welfare for women and children, and cap food and fuel prices. Her administration also plans to bolster housing and rail infrastructure. However, her address of combatting Mexico’s cartel violence was brief and towards the end of her speech, according to a report by POLITICO. “There will be no return to the irresponsible drug war,” she said.
Following the official ceremony, Sheinbaum took part in an Indigenous ritual in Mexico City’s Zócalo square, where she was handed a ceremonial staff of authority. The event drew thousands of supporters, many of whom saw her presidency as a beacon of hope. “She is going to represent us,” said Lucía Ruíz, a mother attending the rally. “We have always been governed by men, and they think we’re incapable, but we’re not. We are the head of our families.”
A scientist by training, Sheinbaum first entered politics in Mexico City, eventually becoming the city’s mayor. Her victory in the June 2024 elections was decisive, as she reaped nearly 60 per cent of the vote. Known for her pragmatism and strong work ethic, Sheinbaum’s leadership style is seen as more cautious compared to López Obrador, as reported by POLITICO.
Sheinbaum inherits a nation with deep-rooted challenges, including rampant cartel violence and economic stagnation. Her first major task as president will be addressing the devastation caused by recent hurricanes in the Pacific coastal region. Despite these obstacles, her supporters believe she has the experience and vision to lead Mexico forward. How she navigates the country’s political landscape will be closely watched both domestically and internationally.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Part-time writer, wife, and mother from the UK. Living an enjoyable life in southern Spain.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.