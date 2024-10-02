By Letara Draghia • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 10:24 • 1 minute read

Credit: Instagram, claudia_shein

Claudia Sheinbaum officially became Mexico’s first female president on Tuesday, a momentous occasion for the nation. During a lively ceremony in Mexico City’s Congress, the 62-year-old scientist-politician took the presidential oath, marking a new chapter in Mexico’s political history. Sheinbaum’s predecessor was Andrés Manuel López Obrador. She received cheers as she vowed to advocate for women’s rights and secure Mexico’s economy.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s vision for Mexico’s future

In her inauguration speech, Sheinbaum promised to continue López Obrador’s popular social agendas, pledging to support business investment, expand welfare for women and children, and cap food and fuel prices. Her administration also plans to bolster housing and rail infrastructure. However, her address of combatting Mexico’s cartel violence was brief and towards the end of her speech, according to a report by POLITICO. “There will be no return to the irresponsible drug war,” she said.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s Inauguration Ceremony

Following the official ceremony, Sheinbaum took part in an Indigenous ritual in Mexico City’s Zócalo square, where she was handed a ceremonial staff of authority. The event drew thousands of supporters, many of whom saw her presidency as a beacon of hope. “She is going to represent us,” said Lucía Ruíz, a mother attending the rally. “We have always been governed by men, and they think we’re incapable, but we’re not. We are the head of our families.”

Claudia Sheinbaum’s background and path to president

A scientist by training, Sheinbaum first entered politics in Mexico City, eventually becoming the city’s mayor. Her victory in the June 2024 elections was decisive, as she reaped nearly 60 per cent of the vote. Known for her pragmatism and strong work ethic, Sheinbaum’s leadership style is seen as more cautious compared to López Obrador, as reported by POLITICO.

Claudia Sheinbaum’s challenges ahead as the President of Mexico

Sheinbaum inherits a nation with deep-rooted challenges, including rampant cartel violence and economic stagnation. Her first major task as president will be addressing the devastation caused by recent hurricanes in the Pacific coastal region. Despite these obstacles, her supporters believe she has the experience and vision to lead Mexico forward. How she navigates the country’s political landscape will be closely watched both domestically and internationally.