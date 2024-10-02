By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 12:29 • 1 minute read

Image: Bear Photos / Shutterstock.com.

Torrevieja will host a series of events in honour of World Menopause Day on October 19 and 20 at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre.

Despite being a natural phase in a woman’s life, menopause often brings challenges due to the lack of awareness about its symptoms and effective ways to manage them.

Yoga Session

The planned activities begin on Saturday, October 19, at 6:00.PM, with a yoga session specifically designed for women going through menopause. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats.

The second event will take place on Sunday, October 20, at 10:00.AM, featuring a practical workshop focused on menopause.

These sessions aim to help women gain a more positive and informed perspective on menopause while offering tools to regulate the nervous system during this transition.

Fostering Health

The broader goal is to redefine this stage of life, fostering health, well-being, and empowerment for women.

Both events are free to attend, with entry granted on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.