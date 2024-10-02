By Letara Draghia • Published: 02 Oct 2024 • 20:56 • 2 minutes read

Founders, Leo and Aaron. Credit: Instagram, _yumbug

London has just taken a bold step into the world of alternative cuisine with the opening of Yum Bug, the capital’s first fully insect-based restaurant.

Situated in Finsbury Park, Yum Bug promises to change how Londoners think about food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes made entirely from insects, aiming to demonstrate the environmental and nutritional benefits of bug-based meals.

The story of Yum Bug restaurant

Founded by Aaron Thomas and Leo Taylor, Yum Bug started small. The duo initially experimented with insect recipes in Leo’s parents’ garage, later scaling up by selling insect meal kits during the pandemic. Their passion for sustainable eating has culminated in this permanent restaurant, following the success of their pop-up ventures. “Our goal is to show that insects are an incredibly delicious and undervalued superfood,” say the founders on their website, reflecting their ambition to challenge perceptions.

What’s on the menu at London’s first bug-based restaurant?

If the idea of eating bugs makes your stomach churn a little, you’re not alone. However, Yum Bug is determined to turn skepticism into curiosity. The restaurant’s menu is designed to appeal to adventurous foodies and the eco-conscious, featuring cricket-based dishes such as tacos, hoummos, and even caramel baklava. Reviews suggest the flavours are surprisingly tasty and Yum Bug’s current rating on Google is 4.8 stars.

Why eat bugs?

Insects like crickets are packed with protein and are far more sustainable to produce than traditional livestock. In fact, insect farming emits significantly less methane and ammonia than cattle farming, making it a greener choice for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. According to Yum Bug, “Insects fart way less than cows” and are “seriously sustainable”.

Though eating insects is still a novelty in Western countries, it has been a staple in many parts of the world for centuries. Yum Bug aims to shift cultural attitudes by offering dishes that are both familiar and exotic, all while promoting the environmental benefits of insect consumption. The founders believe that as people become more aware of the strain traditional livestock farming places on the planet, they’ll be more open to alternatives like insect-based meals.

Will we all be ‘eating ze bugs’?

A conspiracy theory emerged during the pandemic, suggesting that global elites plan to make people eat insects to combat climate change. This idea stems from a 2013 UN report advocating insect farming as a sustainable solution to food security, due to its lower environmental impact compared to conventional livestock. The phrase “eat ze bugs” has since become a common sarcastic remark in imitating World Economic Forum chairman, Klaus Schwab.

Will Yum Bug inspire a food revolution in Europe? Only time will tell. Would you dine at Yum Bug? Let us know in the comments below.