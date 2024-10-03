A round-up of news from Almeria

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 9:00 • 6 minutes read

Celebrate Spain’s folkloric traditional dance at a world-class Flamenco Gala Credit: Francesca Flamenco

News in Mojacar

Annual Christmas Flamenco Gala

The Annual Christmas Flamenco Gala is back, celebrating its tenth year at Mojacar’s Teatro del Centro de Usos Multiples, known locally as the ‘Artisan Centre.’

This year’s festival, taking place on December 7, promises an unforgettable display of Flamenco dance, showcasing world-class talent from Barcelona.

The theme centres on the beauty and passion of the male and female dance partnership.

“The lead dancers, male and female, will dance together showing the passion and beauty of the partnership,” states the organisers.

Audiences can also expect a showcase of the iconic Bata de Cola, the stunning long-tailed dress, performed in its full glory by the lead female dancer.

Adding to the excitement, two top guitarists will perform, including one who began winning prestigious awards at just 12 years old.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss this incredible celebration of Flamenco art.

Tickets will be available from October at La Supertienda (located on the ground floor of Parque Comercial de Mojacar) and the Tourist Office in Mojacar Pueblo.

For pre-bookings and more information, an English-speaking contact is available via WhatsApp at +34 687 48 06 94.

This is a unique opportunity to witness the magic and elegance of Flamenco dance, right here in Mojacar.

Witness a traditional ‘Zarzuela’

Experience the magic of Spanish culture with a captivating performance mixing music with drama to tell history.

On October 12, a performance of the “The Pharaoh’s Court” is coming to Mojacar.

This lively Zarzuela production, a blend of theatre and music, will be brought to life by the Andalusian Lyrical Theater.

The show will start at 8 pm at the Multi-Purpose Center in Mojacar, offering a perfect evening to immerse yourself in Spain’s rich musical heritage.

With tickets priced at just €5, it’s an affordable chance to enjoy an authentic cultural experience. You can purchase tickets in advance at the Tourism Office until October 11, or get them on the night at the box office from 7:45 pm.

Zarzuela, a uniquely Spanish genre, is a lyric-dramatic genre that alternates between spoken and sung scenes, known for its blend of storytelling, drama, and live music, making this a must-see for those looking to enjoy traditional entertainment.

Don’t miss out on a night of rhythm, drama, and vibrant performances that promises to transport you into the heart of Spain’s artistic tradition.

Twin ties

Mojacar boasts a rich history of twinning with two notable European municipalities: Peñiscola and Encamp.

Mojacar’s relationship with Encamp in the Principality of Andorra dates back to 1993, marking an impressive 31 years in November 2024.

This bond includes other twin municipalities such as Rouillac, in France, and Alghero, in Italy. Encamp, renowned for being the gateway to the Grandvalira ski slopes, the largest ski area in the Pyrenees, welcomes thousands of tourists each year.

The funicular, Funicamp, the longest in Europe, offers year-round adventures from skiing to hiking.

Rosa Cano, Mojacar’s Mayor until May 2023 and now First Deputy Mayor, alongside Councillor for Tourism Emmanuel Aguero, recently visited Encamp, emphasising the importance of their enduring relationship.

This connection highlights the town’s dedication to cultural exchange and international camaraderie.

“Twinning is the starting point for the exchange of experiences,” Cano emphasised.

Meanwhile, Peñiscola joined Mojacar’s list of twin towns in December 2022, following Mojacar’s victory in the Ferrero Rocher competition.

This partnership is unique, as it’s the first time in the competition’s history that the winning town was twinned with its sponsor.

Mojacar’s twinning history strengthens its ties across Europe, fostering shared experiences and cultural appreciation.

News in the province of Almeria

Jorge Searle’s ‘Aqui Santoña’ and ‘Aqui Carboneras’

Fishing has shaped Almeria’s economy for millennia, with its Mediterranean coastline providing a rich foundation for the region’s cuisine.

The fishing industry is crucial to Almeria, generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

With more than 200 km of Mediterranean coastline, all the cultures that have lived in the region have known how to take advantage of the richness and biodiversity of its waters.

From the Roman garum to today’s prized red shrimp, Almeria’s seafood has become a staple of global cuisine.

In towns like Carboneras, fishing remains essential, preserving traditions and livelihoods.

The ‘Sabores Almeria’ brand, promoted by the Provincial Council, plays a pivotal role in showcasing these products, attracting international chefs at fairs and gastronomic congresses.

Jorge Searle, founder of ‘Aqui Santoña’ and ‘Aqui Carboneras,’ pioneered high-end seafood products, with his brands specialising in stand-out dishes such as the red shrimp carpaccio.

“We started by testing at home, with two silestone plates and pounding the shrimp until we got the perfect product,” Jorge shares.

Searle’s son, Alvaro, acknowledges ‘Sabores Almeria’ for opening doors to major distributors like Makro and promoting their professional work nationally, helping Jorge to participate in events like the Salon Gourmet in Madrid to boost their visibility.

“If Makro has trusted us, it is because they know that we offer a product of exceptional quality,” Jorge states.

Artisanal wine competition

On October 19, Abla, Almeria, will host the 1st Provincial Artisanal Wine Competition, a full-day event celebrating the rich tradition of Almeria wines.

Organised by the Association of Friends of Wine Comarca Rio Nacimiento, the event showcases top wines from a dozen towns, each having won their local competitions.

“Both Abla and other towns in the region have a long history of winemaking where artisanal wine competitions are held annually,” says Angel Lopez, president of the association.

“So we decided to create this contest to show that small producers are making a better quality product each time,” Lopez concluded.

“The jury will be made up of two of the IFAPA technicians as well as Jose Antonio Moreno and other oenology professionals, in total there will be six people who will make up the table,” explains Lopez.

The event aims to spotlight the region’s exceptional wine heritage, with Mayor Javier Sanchez noting that “as it is an initiative of an Avila association, this first year the contest will be held in our town, but, if the Provincial Council continues to support this initiative, our idea is to make it itinerant so we can take our wine and products to all corners of the province.”

Starting at 10:30 am on Avenida Santos Martires de Abla, the event offers wine tastings, discussions, and workshops, including an “introduction to the production of white and red wines” by the Andalusian Institute of Agricultural and Fisheries Research (iFAPA).

The renowned sommelier, a wine waiter, Jose Antonio Moreno, will lead a wine tasting.

The highlight will be the Provincial Competition tasting from 1 to 3 pm, where attendees can enjoy local products, a large paella, and live music by “Los Vinilos” and “The Celts Folk & Rock.”

Entry is only €2, making it a fantastic day for wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

400 cyclists over four peaks

Cycling champions tackled one of the toughest routes featuring four peaks in the ‘Almeria Activa’ programme.

With cycling icon Perico Delgado and star athlete Luis Angel Mate present, the ‘Las 4 Cimas’ race kicked off at 9:30 am, on September 27, in Gergal.

According to Mate, the race’s ambassador, the day was “A cyclers paradise,” in terms of weather.

This gruelling 115-kilometre route led cyclists through the towering Alto de Castro de Filabres, Alto de Velefique, and Collado del Ramal, with the ultimate ascent to Calar Alto at 2,162 metres.

Deputy for Sports, Jose Antonio Garcia highlighted the uniqueness of this event, paying tribute to Mate’s retirement:

“Today, these 400 brave cyclists face mountain passes typical of the Alps. it’s a spectacular day that showcases Costa de Almeria’s diverse beauty.”

Mate emphasised his love for the province, stating “It’s a luxury to be in Almeria, a unique place in the world with unique possibilities for cycling and cycle tourism.”

Perico Delgado, the 1988 Tour de France champion also expressed his passion for Almeria, saying ““I am happy to be here. Almeria, especially at this time, is still experiencing summer, but with less heat. Those of us who come from outside enjoy the pleasure of these “puertarracos”, although with suffering. It is a challenge for everyone. Enjoying this orography is a blessing for any cyclist”

Gergal’s Mayor, Antonia Contreras, also praised the town’s strategic location at the foot of the Filabreña peaks, attracting athletes year-round and particularly for this race, celebrating its 20th edition.

In the end, Juan Diego Cano Perez and Leticia Martin Cabrera claimed victory, concluding a memorable event that also supported a local charity, the Isabel Enrique Diaz Foundation, “a non-profit created by people concerned about the well-being and development of the less fortunate in our society.”

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.