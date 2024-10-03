A round-up of news from Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 22:03 • 5 minutes read

Hybrid police car Credit:lanucia.es

Electric Mobility: New hybrid police vehicle for La Nucia

On September 26, the Local Police in La Nucía introduced a new vehicle to its mobile fleet, bringing the total number of vehicles to ten, comprising six cars and four motorcycles.

The latest addition is a plug-in hybrid “crossover” vehicle, featuring free recharging thanks to the installation of photovoltaic panels on the Local Police Station’s roof. The panels, funded by IVACE in 2023, provide power to the entire building. Notably, this marks the third electric vehicle in the Local Police’s fleet, representing a municipal investment of 44,000 euros.

The new local police car was unveiled in the presence of key figures, including Javier Burrueco, Chief Inspector of the Local Police of La Nucia; Blas Alos, Local Police Officer; Serafin Lopez, Councillor for Citizen Security, and Bernabe Cano, Mayor of La Nucia.

This acquisition reflects the Town Council’s commitment to advancing sustainability and environmental friendliness. It also aligns with the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP). The plug-in hybrid vehicle will be utilised by various services, underscoring the Local Police’s dedication to embracing eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Over the past six years, La Nucia has emerged as a leader in promoting sustainable and electric mobility. The municipality now boasts a total of 30 strategically located charging points, contributing to a widespread and accessible infrastructure for electric vehicle users throughout La Nucia.

Child Rescued from being trapped in a car

At approximately 11.30am on Sunday September 29, a team from the Firemen Provincial Offices of the Park in Benidorm responded to a distress call at a parking lot in a large shopping area in Finestrat. The team was alerted to a situation where a very young child was trapped inside a vehicle due to the automatic closing system being activated.

With precision and expertise, the firefighters successfully opened the vehicle’s door to free the child, ensuring that no damage was caused to the car. Fortunately, the child was found to be completely unharmed. The Local Police of Finestrat also played a crucial role in assisting with the rescue operation.

This incident, which had the potential to escalate into a dangerous situation, was effectively and safely resolved thanks to the coordinated efforts of the firefighters and the police. It serves as a reminder of the significance of safety measures and the importance of remaining vigilant to prevent such incidents.

Wastewater system renovation in Finestrat

On September 26, Mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca visited La Cala de Finestrat to inspect the progress of the renovation and expansion works on the wastewater impulsion system. The system is being upgraded to connect the area to the sanitation and purification system of Benidorm, a project undertaken by the EPSAR (Public Water Sanitation Entity) at the request of the local government to modernize and expand the facility.

The main aspect of the project involves replacing a 650-meter-long fibre cement pipeline, which is approximately 30 years old, with a cast iron pipeline. The current focus of the work is on Pajares Street in Benidorm, near the border with La Cala de Finestrat, with plans to continue in the Finestrat terminus area by mid-October. The mayor highlighted the importance of this action, stating that it will provide La Cala de Finestrat with two wastewater impulsion points, effectively preventing wastewater from reaching the sea in the event of a break or breakdown.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around €725,000, with a projected execution period of four months. Over the years, various improvements have been made to the wastewater impulsion systems, including pump replacements, pipe diameter increases, and automation. The urgent need for modernisation and improvement of the facility was emphasised, and the mayor expressed appreciation for the prompt response from the Generalitat in addressing this need.

Mountain Rescue from Almadrava Cave in Benidorm

On September 26, the firemen from the Provincial Consortium of the Provincial Park of Benidorm successfully rescued a 60-year-old man following an accident at the Almadrava Cove in Benidorm. The rescue operation, which took place around 7.30pm, involved the use of a specialised stretcher designed for high-mountain rescues.

The incident was reported to the firefighters, prompting their swift response to aid the injured man. Upon arrival, the lifeguard service of the Beaches of Benidorm provided initial medical assistance before the fire brigade from the park in Benidorm stabilised the injured man in a specially designed high mountain rescue stretcher. The rescue team then carefully transported him along a path to a suitable area where an SVB-type ambulance was waiting to transport him to the hospital.

Local police officers from Benidorm also arrived at the scene to support and assist in the rescue operation. As confirmed by official sources, the man was safely evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment.

Improved facilities for education in Calpe

The Jucar Hydrographic Confederation has granted authorisation to the Calpe Town Council to proceed with the urbanisation project to prepare the municipal plot behind the Silene Nursery School for the installation of temporary modules for the second IES. This decision comes after the Town Council approved the transfer of a 30,000m2 municipal plot to accommodate prefabricated classrooms for the students of overcrowded centres and the new complete IES.

The Council is making a significant investment of €3,200,000 in clearing and adapting the land for this purpose. The urbanisation works will cover two plots of approximately 6,900 square meters each, accommodating classrooms for a nursery, primary school, and the second IES. They will also include access roads, pavements, a parking area, and a landscaped green area spanning a total area of 33,600m2. The authorisation also includes fencing of the plot, underlining the importance of this project.

These urgent procedures have allowed the tender process for the works to commence, with an estimated completion period of four months. Upon completion, the 160 students currently located at the House of Culture will move to the new facilities. Simultaneously, the bidding process for the final works of the second Institute continues, with a base budget of approximately €14.9 million. The construction project is expected to be awarded by the end of 2024 and completed by the end of 2026.

New sports court for El Campello

The construction of a new sports court in the municipal park of Albayna de El Campello began on October 1. The Governing Board of the Town Council approved the facility following the recommendation of the Department of Public Infrastructure, led by Cristian Palomares. The Provincial Council provides the entire funding for the project, which is set to cost around €116,000.

Construction is expected to be completed within one month. The new sports court, in response to local residents’ requests, will be designed to accommodate futsal, handball, basketball, and volleyball. Initially, the area will be equipped with goals suitable for handball and futsal.

To address surface water issues, the installation will include a scupper on the albero path leading to the northeast entrance of the track. Additionally, a water collection gutter connected to the existing sanitation well in the park will be added on the southeast side of the track. Furthermore, the irrigation pipeline near the wall will be replaced with an underground PVC pipeline featuring manholes on each side.

To prevent balls from leaving the playing area, 6-metre-high ball nets will be installed. A paved area will surround the perimeter of the sports court, varying in width depending on the existing objects limiting the track. The court will also be enclosed with a simple twist fence featuring two access points.

