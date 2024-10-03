AA Dog Rescue’s successful Night at the Races

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

A local dog rescue charity held a very successful fundraiser Credit: Shutterstock

AA Dog Rescue hosted a very successful Night at the Races in support of the dog rescue centre.

On Saturday, September 14, AA Dog Rescue held a ‘Night at the Races’, an event of horse racing, drinks and games to raise funds for the non-profit organisation.

Hosted at Kubatin Bar, the night featured a raffle, a stand-up bingo and other fun games, accompanied by tapas and drink, and of course, the main event: the races!

According to the organisers, the evening was “very well attended” and went well, and “everyone had fun time placing their bets and shouting at the screen while the horses were running!”

In total, the event raised an amazing €1,011 on the Saturday from the tickets and all the fun activities on offer during the evening.

Gail Allery, from AA Dog Rescue, shared her excitement over the success, stating “I was very pleased!!”

In addition to the advertised raffles, there was also an auction for one night at Casa Lucia, “a beautiful boutique hotel near Caniles”, donated by the owners which raised a further €100.

AA Dog Rescue Spain & UK is a registered non-profit organisation focused on the re-homing of rescue dogs in Spain that have been abandoned or left alone through neglect.

Since running for 11 years, AA Dog Rescue Spain & UK have saved over 10,000 dogs in both countries and even purchased a van to charter them between the two, doing whatever was best for the canines.

Volunteers and donation for the charity shop in Calle Malaga Albox are always welcome and for larger items which they may be able to collect, call Steve on +34 693 762 889.

