Arts and Crafts in Javea extended opening

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 14:38 • 1 minute read

Artisans are able to create personalised pieces from photographs Credit: Assoc Amata

While the artisans residing in the Marina Alta, normally gather at the seaside boulevard of Javea port on Sunday morning to display their arts and crafts, they are taking advantage of the long weekend coming up in October.

Therefore, they will have a presence between Friday October 11and Sunday October 13.

If you appreciate genuine arts and crafts and enjoy strolling along the seashore or sitting on a terrace with stunning views of the port, bay, and mountains in the background, then this is the ideal event for you. Around 20 artisans are anticipated to participate, each offering something unique to cater to every taste.

Personalisation is available at the Javea Arts & Crafts Fair

As is customary on the normal Sunday mornings, many of the artisans will be actively working at their stalls, engaging in specialised activities such as pyrography and painting or embossing leather. In many cases, personalisation is an option, such as a portrait of a pet, an embossed leather folder, or even a custom-sized jacket. As the stall holders that set up vary from one week to the next, you can visit www.puebloartesano.es/javea to discover details of who is going to be there and when.

The specific opening times of the fair during the long weekend are Friday, October 11, from 7.00 to 10.00pm, Saturday 12, from 11.00am to 10.00pm, and Sunday 13, from 11.00am to 7.00pm.

