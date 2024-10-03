Arts and Crafts in Javea extended opening

By Donna Williams •
Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 14:38
• 1 minute read
Artisans are able to create personalised pieces from photographs
Credit: Assoc Amata
While the artisans residing in the Marina Alta, normally gather at the seaside boulevard of Javea port on Sunday morning to display their arts and crafts, they are taking advantage of the long weekend coming up in October.
Therefore, they will have a presence between Friday October 11and Sunday October 13.
If you appreciate genuine arts and crafts and enjoy strolling along the seashore or sitting on a terrace with stunning views of the port, bay, and mountains in the background, then this is the ideal event for you. Around 20 artisans are anticipated to participate, each offering something unique to cater to every taste.
As is customary on the normal Sunday mornings, many of the artisans will be actively working at their stalls, engaging in specialised activities such as pyrography and painting or embossing leather. In many cases, personalisation is an option, such as a portrait of a pet, an embossed leather folder, or even a custom-sized jacket. As the stall holders that set up vary from one week to the next, you can visit www.puebloartesano.es/javea to discover details of who is going to be there and when.
The specific opening times of the fair during the long weekend are Friday, October 11, from 7.00 to 10.00pm, Saturday 12, from 11.00am to 10.00pm, and Sunday 13, from 11.00am to 7.00pm.
Find more local news, activities and profile interview for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.