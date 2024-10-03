By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 16:56 • 1 minute read

Image: Astro Coy / X.

COMET C/2023 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, famously referred to as the ‘comet of the century,’ has officially reached Alicante.

This celestial phenomenon will be visible during two optimal observation windows: the first window was September 27 to 29, just before dawn when it could be seen on the eastern horizon.

The second chance to get a glimpse is from October 10 to 12, when it will appear in the western sky at dusk.

Capturing the Comet

Alicante astrophotographer Jordi Coy, recognised for his accolades including the Astro 2021 International award in the Sun and Moon category, has already captured the comet during its early appearance.

He shared his experience of a “first contact with the space visitor” on social media.

Coy’s striking image was taken from Santa Pola in the early hours of Friday.

Fantastic Photo

Despite the 11 kilometres separating Santa Pola from Tabarca, this distance did not hinder him from capturing a fantastic photograph that includes the island, the rising sun, and the sea.

While the comet could also be spotted from the mainland over the weekend of September 28 and 29, experts indicate that the most favourable viewing time will be from October 10 to 12.

Observers will need to shift their focus from the east to the west, trading early mornings for late evenings.

Comet-Spotting

According to specialists, “This is likely the best opportunity to observe the comet, potentially visible to the naked eye during the initial days, or enhanced with binoculars or small telescopes.”

They note that this spectacular event represents a magnitude not witnessed since the Hale-Bopp comet in 1997.