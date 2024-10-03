Christmas Fayre for Jalon Valley Help

By Donna Williams • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 16:07 • 1 minute read

Father Christmas is expected to make an appearance Credit: Pixabay:JillWellington

Yes, I know that it may feel like it is too early to mention the ‘C’ word, but this event is actually taking place on November 17, so it’s more of a pre-Christmas Fayre.

The Jalon Valley Help is organising it, and for those who are unaware, this is a local medical charity. While they are based in Jalon, they serve the broader area of Pego in the north, Calpe in the south, and westward to Murcia and beyond.

Their role in the community is to support anyone who requires help due to a medical event, including lifts to the hospital, home visits, medical equipment and bed loans, and cancer care support.

Jalon Valley Help need stall holders for their Christmas Fair

Their Christmas Fayre will be held at the rastro site in Xalo between 10.00am and 2.00pm. Father Christmas is expected to make an appearance, and local groups will be providing the music, no doubt getting everyone in the festive spirit.

As this is a charity event, there will be lots of opportunities to support this worthy cause, including a raffle, so please put the date in your diary and show your support.

A number of stalls have already signed up, including Christmas arts and crafts, Cakes, bakes, and edible treats, clothing, and Christmas gift cards and wrapping. If you are interested in joining them, call 711 032 914 or email eventsjvh@gmail.com.

