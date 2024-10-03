By Catherine McGeer •
THE Region of Murcia is gearing up to celebrate the Day of Birds from October 4 to 8, offering ten exciting activities aimed at raising environmental awareness.
Families and local organisations can enjoy guided routes and workshops across seven beautiful natural spaces, including the Regional Parks of Salinas and Arenales of San Pedro del Pinatar, Calblanque, and Sierra Espuña.
Organised by the Ministry of Environment in partnership with SEO/BirdLife, this annual celebration coincides with the autumn migration of millions of European birds. Maria Cruz Ferreira, the Secretary for Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, highlighted the event’s importance in promoting the need to protect natural spaces.
This year’s theme, ‘Seventy Years of Birds, Nature, and Human Well-Being,’ marks SEO/BirdLife’s 70th anniversary in promoting bird conservation. Alongside eight public activities, two specialised sessions are tailored for local associations, including a workshop for a community group and a guided route for people with disabilities.
To participate, visit Murcia Natural for more information and to register for events. Join in to appreciate our feathered friends and support conservation efforts!
The Region of Murcia is a birdwatcher’s paradise, especially during the autumn migration. Its diverse landscapes—from coastal wetlands to rugged mountains—provide ideal habitats for a wide variety of bird species. Whether you’re an avid birdwatcher or just curious, here are some fascinating birds you might encounter in this beautiful region.
Birds You Can See in Murcia
