By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 10:04 • 2 minutes read

Image: Shutterstock/kwan tse

THE Region of Murcia is gearing up to celebrate the Day of Birds from October 4 to 8, offering ten exciting activities aimed at raising environmental awareness.

Guided Routes and Workshops Across Natural Spaces

Families and local organisations can enjoy guided routes and workshops across seven beautiful natural spaces, including the Regional Parks of Salinas and Arenales of San Pedro del Pinatar, Calblanque, and Sierra Espuña.

SEO/BirdLife Marks 70 Years of Bird Conservation

Organised by the Ministry of Environment in partnership with SEO/BirdLife, this annual celebration coincides with the autumn migration of millions of European birds. Maria Cruz Ferreira, the Secretary for Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, highlighted the event’s importance in promoting the need to protect natural spaces.

Activities for Families and Local Associations

This year’s theme, ‘Seventy Years of Birds, Nature, and Human Well-Being,’ marks SEO/BirdLife’s 70th anniversary in promoting bird conservation. Alongside eight public activities, two specialised sessions are tailored for local associations, including a workshop for a community group and a guided route for people with disabilities.

How to Participate in Murcia’s Day of Birds Events

To participate, visit Murcia Natural for more information and to register for events. Join in to appreciate our feathered friends and support conservation efforts!

Birds to Spot in the Murcia Region

The Region of Murcia is a birdwatcher’s paradise, especially during the autumn migration. Its diverse landscapes—from coastal wetlands to rugged mountains—provide ideal habitats for a wide variety of bird species. Whether you’re an avid birdwatcher or just curious, here are some fascinating birds you might encounter in this beautiful region.

Birds You Can See in Murcia

Flamingo

These striking pink birds are often seen in the salt flats of San Pedro del Pinatar, where they wade gracefully through the shallow waters. Eagle Owl

The majestic eagle owl, with its large orange eyes and impressive wingspan, can be spotted in the rocky areas of Sierra Espuña. Audouin’s Gull

A rare and beautiful seabird, Audouin’s gull is often found along the coastline of Murcia, particularly in Calblanque Regional Park. Bee-eater

Known for their vibrant colors and swift flight, bee-eaters migrate to Murcia during the warmer months and can be seen near open fields and wooded areas. Osprey

These skilled hunters are often seen around wetlands and coastal areas, diving dramatically into the water to catch fish.

