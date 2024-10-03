Does my watch need servicing?

By EWN • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 22:43 • 2 minutes read

After the summer, you might want to think about having your watch serviced, and there are several compelling reasons for doing so. Whether its a mechanical, quartz or digital watch, regular maintenance is essential to ensure that it continues functioning optimally. Heat, humidity, exposure to water, and outdoor activities, can place additional stress on your timepiece. Servicing your watch at the end of this season can help address these issues, prolong the lifespan of the watch, and ensure that it keeps accurate time.

Exposure to Heat and Humidity

In summer in Spain your watch is exposed to higher temperatures and humidity levels, which can affect both the internal mechanics and external appearance. For mechanical watches, heat can cause the oils inside to degrade more quickly, leading to increased friction between the components. This can result in wear and tear, affecting performance. For quartz watches, extreme temperatures can impact battery performance, sometimes shortening lifespan. A service will inspect and replace any degraded parts, ensuring your watch functions smoothly.

Humidity, can lead to moisture buildup inside the watch. Even water-resistant watches can experience problems if seals and gaskets become weakened/worn out. If moisture seeps inside, it can lead to condensation, corrosion, or damage to the watch’s delicate parts, including the dial and hands. Servicing includes checking the seals and ensuring the watch remains properly water-resistant.

Water Exposure and Waterproofing

People enjoy more water-based activities during the summer, swimming, diving, or simply wearing their watch at the beach or poolside. Even if your watch is water-resistant, prolonged exposure to saltwater or chlorine is detrimental. Saltwater is corrosive, potentially damaging the case, strap, and seals. Chlorine can also contribute to wear on the metal and rubber parts. By the end of summer, it’s wise to have a watch expert check water resistance and inspect the gaskets for wear or tear. Cleaning and re-lubrication can help preserve the integrity of the watch’s waterproofing and ensure it remains in top condition.

Preserving Accuracy and Longevity

Whether you wear your watch daily or for special occasions, regular servicing ensures that the timepiece maintains its accuracy and continues to function correctly. Mechanical watches require regular servicing to clean the internal components, reapply oils, and adjust the movement. Without this care, the accuracy of the watch can drift, and long-term damage may occur. By having your watch serviced after the summer, you are not only addressing any immediate issues caused by seasonal wear and tear but also taking proactive steps to preserve its longevity. Watches, especially high-quality or luxury models, are investments that can last a lifetime when properly maintained.

FixingTime can service, repair or restore your treasured time pieces, be it a watch or a clock. If you can’t bring your important item to us, we will come to you. We cover Denia to Los Alcazares, and beyond by arrangement. If we can help you bring your family heirlooms or modern wristwatches back to their former glory, our workshop is open most of the time, so call, Whatsapp, or email anytime to arrange an appointment at your place or yours. All our quotes are free with no obligation. Contact us on 608 013 157 or info@fixingtime.eu, www.fixingtime.eu.

Sponsord