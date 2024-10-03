By Letara Draghia • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 22:43 • 1 minute read

Temporary music video. Credit: YouTube, EminemMusic

28-year-old Hailie Jade, the daughter of famed rapper Eminem, 52, has announced she is expecting her first child.

Much of Eminem’s music has been shaped by his love and devotion to Hailie over the years.

How Hailie’s pregnancy was announced

Hailie pregnancy news came in a surprising and creative way. Hailie decided to make the announcement through an unexpected platform: a music video. The video was released today for Eminem’s song Temporary and in it, Eminem made an emotional appearance.

Hailie is seen giving her father a blue T-shirt that reads “Grandpa” on the back and Eminem is then holding a baby scan photo while Jade laughs at her dad’s reaction to the news.

Eminem and Hailie’s relationship as father and daughter

Eminem’s relationship with Hailie has always been a central theme in his music. From his breakout hit Hailie’s Song to the many references in later albums, the rapper has never shied away from sharing his deep connection with his daughter.

Although Hailie Jade is Eminem’s daughter, she has carved out her own space in the world. Over the years, she has become a social media influencer and podcast host, focusing on fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle content. Her relationship with her husband, Evan McClintock, has also been in the spotlight. The Temporary music video also includes clips from her wedding day in May.

The bond that the celebrity father and daughter share is evident, and this latest chapter will undoubtedly bring them even closer.