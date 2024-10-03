By EWN • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 18:00 • 1 minute read

Espresso Bar: Calahonda’s Hidden Gem

Located beside Mercadona in Calahonda, the Espresso Bar has quickly become the go-to meeting place for locals and visitors alike. Open 7 days a week 09.00 – 24.00 , this charming café serves quality homemade food at remarkably affordable prices. Owned by the dynamic Jenny Dean, who has made a significant impression on the Costa del Sol community, Espresso Bar offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere perfect for gathering with friends and family.

Every Wednesday, quiz enthusiasts flock to the bar for an entertaining quiz night, where friendly competition and laughter reign. Reservations are highly advised to secure your spot and avoid disappointment. Fridays are a special treat with their famous Fish ‘n’ Chip Day—an experience you simply cannot miss!

But the allure of Espresso Bar doesn’t stop at food. Jenny, a renowned artist in the area, often hosts live entertainment, adding a vibrant flair to your dining experience. And for those who cherish a hearty Sunday Lunch, be sure to reserve your place early, as these delectable meals sell out quickly.

If you’re new to Spain or a resident with pressing questions, mark your calendars for Monday, October 21st, at 11:30 am. Jenny will be hosting a “Spain Explained” presentation, followed by an informal Q&A session covering topics such as pensions, taxes, and insurance. This is an excellent opportunity to gain valuable insights in a friendly setting.

Whether you’re a local or just passing through, Espresso Bar promises delightful food, engaging entertainment, and a chance to connect with the community. Don’t miss out on all the fun!

Sponsored