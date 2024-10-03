Explore creativity at Frigiliana’s Art Route

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 10:34 • 1 minute read

Art Awaits in Frigiliana Image: Facebook/ Ruta del Arte Frigiliana

GET ready for an artistic adventure in Frigiliana from October 4 to 6, 2024! The 8th Ruta del Arte (Art Route) invites you to explore the creative works of 60 artists from 12 different countries, showcasing a delightful mix of styles—from classic to contemporary. You’ll find everything from conceptual ceramics to tapestry sculptures and innovative recycled art.

Join Exciting Workshops and Demonstrations

Don’t miss the chance to join an intensive drawing course with renowned artist Pedro Moyano, catch stunning silk painting demonstrations, or dive into watercolour workshops. It’s a fantastic opportunity to unleash your inner artist while soaking up the charm of this beautiful white-washed village!

A Creative Weekend in Frigiliana You Won’t Want to Miss

The event runs from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, making it easy to pop by and immerse yourself in creativity. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, the Ruta del Arte promises an unforgettable experience in beautiful Frigiliana. Make sure to mark your calendar!

