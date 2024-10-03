Explore creativity at Frigiliana’s Art Route

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 10:34
• 1 minute read
Art Awaits in Frigiliana
Image: Facebook/ Ruta del Arte Frigiliana
GET ready for an artistic adventure in Frigiliana from October 4 to 6, 2024! The 8th Ruta del Arte (Art Route) invites you to explore the creative works of 60 artists from 12 different countries, showcasing a delightful mix of styles—from classic to contemporary. You’ll find everything from conceptual ceramics to tapestry sculptures and innovative recycled art.
Don’t miss the chance to join an intensive drawing course with renowned artist Pedro Moyano, catch stunning silk painting demonstrations, or dive into watercolour workshops. It’s a fantastic opportunity to unleash your inner artist while soaking up the charm of this beautiful white-washed village!
The event runs from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, making it easy to pop by and immerse yourself in creativity. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, the Ruta del Arte promises an unforgettable experience in beautiful Frigiliana. Make sure to mark your calendar!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
