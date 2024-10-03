Flying robocop for Rincón de la Victoria

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 22:46 • 1 minute read

When police fly. Credit: S.Galindo - Shutterstock.

Rincón de la Victoria has just taken delivery of its first flying cop – a rapid deployment drone controlled by a unit of five officers.

Specially designed to take to the air at a moment’s notice, the flying robot will zip to the scene of remote, hard-to-reach areas, quickly face and respond to emergencies, such as traffic accidents or fires, and assist in search and rescue missions. It will also be able to assist officers in traffic surveillance and accident reconstructions, as well as watching over large gatherings of people.

Flying cop safeguarding the community

At the presentation of the new robocop recruit, Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, insisted that ‘the safety of the community and visitors is our top priority, and this new police unit is one more example of this, as have been the Viogen Unit, the Night Unit (GON), the Canine, and the Cybersecurity Units that this year have been applauded on a national scale.’

In addition, the new aircop unit will allow us local police to take a step further in the care and protection of the town and its environment, ensure there is no illegal dumping, illegal farming, and construction, and may even help gather evidence in cases of animal abuse.