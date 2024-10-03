Flying robocop for Rincón de la Victoria

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 03 Oct 2024 • 22:46
• 1 minute read
When police fly.
Credit: S.Galindo - Shutterstock.
Rincón de la Victoria has just taken delivery of its first flying cop – a rapid deployment drone controlled by a unit of five officers.
Specially designed to take to the air at a moment’s notice, the flying robot will zip to the scene of remote, hard-to-reach areas, quickly face and respond to emergencies, such as traffic accidents or fires, and assist in search and rescue missions. It will also be able to assist officers in traffic surveillance and accident reconstructions, as well as watching over large gatherings of people.
At the presentation of the new robocop recruit, Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, insisted that ‘the safety of the community and visitors is our top priority, and this new police unit is one more example of this, as have been the Viogen Unit, the Night Unit (GON), the Canine, and the Cybersecurity Units that this year have been applauded on a national scale.’
In addition, the new aircop unit will allow us local police to take a step further in the care and protection of the town and its environment, ensure there is no illegal dumping, illegal farming, and construction, and may even help gather evidence in cases of animal abuse.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.